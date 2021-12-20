Hamsa Nandini shares an emotional post on fighting breast cancer

Actor Hamsa Nandini took to Instagram on Monday to share that she recently tested positive for hereditary breast cancer and has already undergone nine cycles of chemotherapy with seven more to go.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a long post, Hamsa recalled that it all started four months ago when she felt a tiny lump in her breast. “That very moment I knew that my life was never going to be the same. 18 years ago I had lost my mom to a dreadful disease and I had since lived under its dark shadow. I was scared,” she wrote, recalling how the ordeal started.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the tests and scans, Hamsa met a surgical oncologist who suggested her to get a biopsy. She said, “Within a couple of hours, I was at a mammography clinic getting the lump checked out. I was asked to immediately meet up with a surgical oncologist who suggested that I needed a biopsy. The biopsy confirmed all my fears and I was diagnosed with a Grade III Invasive Carcinoma (Breast bancer). After a plethora of scans and tests, I walked bravely into the operation theatre where my tumour was removed. At this point, the doctors confirmed that there was no spread and I was lucky to have caught it early. A silver lining.”

But the silver lining was short-lived as she tested positive for BRCA1 (hereditary breast cancer). Sharing more about it, she wrote, “This means that I have a genetic mutation that almost guarantees that I would have a 70% chance of another breast cancer and a 45% chance of ovarian cancer throughout my life. The only way to mitigate the risk is through some very extensive prophylactic surgeries which I need to undergo before I can claim victory.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hamsa finally added that she still has nine more cycles of chemotherapy left. She thanked all those people who’ve enquired about her health in her absence.

In the comments section, several fans wished for her speedy recovery and called her a fighter. Actor Priyamani wrote: “Brave girl. More power to you.” One fan wrote: “More power to u mam. You are a fighter and will be an inspiration to many. God bless you.”