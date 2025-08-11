Hansika Motwani says 'this year brought lessons I didn't ask for' in cryptic birthday post amid divorce rumours
Hansika Motwani also said that this year showed her the strength she didn't know she had. The actor concluded her post by saying that her soul is at peace.
Amid divorce rumours with her husband-entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, actor Hansika Motwani has shared a cryptic post on her birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hansika talked about lessons she learnt this year that she "didn't ask for". As rumours about their divorce surfaced, Hansika removed all her wedding posts from Instagram.
Hansika shares cryptic message on birthday amid divorce rumours
Now, as she clocked her 34th birthday on Saturday, Hansika penned a note. She shared a picture of the blue ocean and wrote, "Feeling humbled and full of gratitude. Wrapped in love, topped with cake, and thankful for every little moment."
Hansika talks about strength she didn't know she had
Talking about 2025, Hansika said, "This year brought lessons I didn't ask for... and strength I didn't know I had. Heart's full. Phone's full. Soul's at peace. Thank you for the birthday magic (sparkles emoji)."
About Hansika and Sohael's marriage, their alleged separation
Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya tied the knot in December 2022. They had a lavish wedding in Jaipur. Their wedding ceremony was documented in a reality TV show called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama.
Before Hansika, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. It was being reported that Rinky and Hansika were best friends. Hansika and Sohael, however, clarified that they had known each other for a very long time since Sohael was her brother's friend.
Recently, speaking with Hindustan Times, an insider spoke about the duo. “Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents. When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting to a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted,” as per the insider.
Sohael, however, broke his silence on divorce rumours, saying that "it’s not true".
