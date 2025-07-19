Exclusive | Has Hansika Motwani & Sohael Khaturiya's marriage hit a rough patch? Actor's husband reacts

Looks like there might be clouds over actor Hansika Motwani’s marital paradise. If the grapevine is to be believed, Hansika and her husband, entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, are living apart just two years after getting married. Exclusive | Has Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya marriage hit a rough patch? Actor's husband reacts

“Hansika has moved in with her mother, while Sohael is staying with his parents,” says an insider, adding, “When the couple got married in December 2022, they initially moved in with Sohael’s family. However, adjusting with a big family was an issue. So, they shifted into a condo in the same building. But it seems the problems have persisted.”

While we tried reaching out to Hansika, there was no response till the time of going to press. Sohael, however, did break his silence with a text: “It’s not true.” When asked which part of it he was referring to — them living separately or parting ways — he didn’t reply.

Hansika, 33, and Sohael, 35, had an elaborate wedding at a fort in Jaipur, followed by the ceremony being documented in a reality TV show called Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. Their union made headlines because before Hansika entered the picture, Sohael was married to Rinky Bajaj. It was being reported that Rinky and Hansika were best friends. However, both Hansika and Sohael clarified that they had known each other for a very long time since Sohael was her borther's friend.