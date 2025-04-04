Hansika Motwani moves Bombay HC to quash cruelty case filed by sister-in-law, claims back 27 lakhs loan

Things are definitely not hunky dory at home for actor Hansika Motwani. Hansika and her mother Jyoti Motwani have been contending with a cruelty case filed by the former's sister-in-law, television actor Muskan Nancy James. For context, Muskan married Hansika's brother Prashant in 2021. Prashant and Muskan headed for divorce in December 2022, barely a full year in. 2 years later, Muskan filed an FIR at the Amboli Police Station against Hansika and her mother on December 18, 2024. Hansika Motwani moves Bombay High Court in retaliation to cruelty case filed by sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James(Photos: Instagram/ihansika, inancyjames)

Hansika has now decided to finally counter the claims of cruelty and harassment levied upon her and her mother, by moving the Bombay High Court with the hopes of having this case quashed. Hansika has asserted that the FIR filed by Muskan was nothing but a "retaliatory measure". An excerpt from Hansika's petition, filed by advocate Drishti Khurana, reads, "The FIR appears to be a retaliatory measure aimed at pressuring Motwani and her family into a financial settlement in the ongoing matrimonial dispute". The petition also entirely dismisses the claims of verbal abuse and physical assault levied by Muskan on the Motwani mother-daughter duo. Additionally, the petition also puts forth how Hansika had merely demanded the ₹27 lakhs she had reportedly loaned to Muskan for the latter's wedding expenses.

While from Hansika's version of events this case looks like a divorce gone wrong, Muskan's version of events are much grimmer. The FIR alleges that Hansika and her mother attempted to control how Muskan would behave and what she wore, also weighing down on her career choices. Not just this, Hansika also reportedly installed CCTV cameras to keep tabs of Muskan's whereabouts.

As far as the legal specifics go, Hansika, her mother Jyoti and her brother Prashant stand accused under sections 498A, 323, 504 and 506. Hansika and Jyoti however, were granted bail in February 2025. The next hearing for the case is scheduled for July 3.