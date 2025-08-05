Hansika Motwani removes wedding pics, videos with husband Sohael Khaturiya from Insta amid divorce rumours

Actor Hansika Motwani and her husband Sohael Khaturiya are reportedly facing trouble in their marriage, nearly three years after their lavish wedding in December 2022. Speculation about a possible separation has intensified after fans noticed that Hansika has deleted several photos and videos featuring Sohael, including their wedding footage, from her Instagram account. Social media silence and recent online behavior of Hansika Motwane and Sohael Khaturiya raise questions about their relationship status following their lavish wedding.

Hansika deletes wedding pictures from Instagram

Hansika has reportedly also moved back in with her mother, signalling a shift from the domestic life she had embraced with Sohael post-marriage. This comes as a surprise to many who followed their high-profile relationship, which was documented in a six-episode reality series titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on JioCinema (formerly JioHotstar). The show had given fans an intimate look into their love story—from Sohael’s romantic proposal under the Eiffel Tower in Paris to their grand wedding celebrations.

The show portrayed the couple’s chemistry, especially since Sohael was known to have been previously married to Rinky Bajaj, a woman speculated to be close to Hansika. Their marriage was seen as a union within a tight-knit circle, with Hansika’s brother also sharing a longstanding friendship with Sohael.

Sohael inactive on social media

However, recent developments suggest cracks in that picture-perfect narrative. Sohael, who has been inactive on social media since 2023, has now made his Instagram profile private, further fuelling rumours of marital discord. Meanwhile, Hansika has remained silent and refrained from commenting on the growing speculation.

Neither Hansika nor Sohael has issued an official statement regarding the rumours, but their digital silence and recent changes in online behaviour have led fans to wonder about their relationship status.

About Hansika and Sohael

Hansika Motwani transitioned from being a child star to starring in a wide range of films across multiple languages— from her debut in the Telugu blockbuster Desamuduru (2007) to hits like Tamil’s Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Velayudham, and Telugu’s comedies Denikaina Ready, 100, and Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL.

Her recent releases include Maha (2022), 105 Minutes and Guardian (2024), and My Name Is Shruthi (2023). Sohael Khaturiya is an entrepreneur known for founding Avanté TexWorld, a textile-export business, and co-running event management ventures. He also manages show productions and business operations alongside Hansika.