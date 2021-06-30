Happy Birthday Allari Naresh: Naandhi to Maharshi, five best performances of the actor

Actor Edara Naresh, fondly known as Allari Naresh, is celebrating his 39th birthday on Wednesday. The actor, who mainly works in Telugu films, is a household name down south.

He made his debut with the 2002 film Allari, which earned him recognition and success. It was after this film that he got the title of Allari Naresh. In a career spanning almost 20 years, he has worked in over 50 films and is a recipient of many honours and prestigious awards, including a Nandi Award and a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

On Allari Naresh’s 39th birthday, here are some of his best performances:

Naandhi:

Naandhi is a 2021 Telugu film starring Allari Naresh opposite Varalaxmmi Sarathkumar. Priyadarshani, Haris Uthaman and others also star in the film. It tells the story of an IT professional who is dragged into a high-profile murder case and spends years enduring abuse and languishing in prison waiting for his trial. The film was a critical and commercial success.

Maharshi:

One of the most popular films of 2019, Maharshi featured Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, and Allari Naresh in the lead roles. The film revolves around a rich entrepreneur who returns to India to mend his relationship with his childhood friend and ends up becoming a village saviour after coming to know about his friend’s plight. The film received two National Awards.

Selfie Raja:

Selfie Raja revolves around a carefree young man who marries the daughter of a police commissioner. Later, the story takes a bizarre turn as a notorious criminal creates problems in his marital life. The film featured Allari Naresh opposite Sakshi Chaudhary in the lead role and was a hit.

Bandipotu:

Bandipotu is a 2015 Telugu heist comedy that featured Allari Naresh and Eesha Rebba in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a conman who is hired by Jahnavi to avenge her father’s death who was tricked by three rich men. The conman settles scores with all three men.

Brothers of Bommali:

Brothers of Bommali is a Telugu rom-com starring Allari Naresh, Monal Gajjar and Karthika Nair in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a girl and decides to marry her. His love story takes a twist when his family rejects his decision, which sets the young lover on a mission to reunite with his ladylove.

