Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know actor made her debut in Aishwarya Rai’s Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…?
telugu cinema

Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know actor made her debut in Aishwarya Rai’s Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…?

Kajal Aggarwal, who works in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries, earned recognition primarily in Telugu and Tamil films. On her 36th birthday, some unknown facts about her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 02:09 PM IST
Kajal Aggarwal turned 36 on Saturday.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who turned 36 on June 19, is one of the most popular faces in the South Indian film industries. While she made her acting debut way back in 2004 with a small role in the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, it was with Tamil films like Maari and Vivegam and Telugu hits like Magadheera that she rose to become a top actor in the two industries.

Kajal Aggarwal (right) with Aishwarya Rai in a song sequence from Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... (2004).

On Kajal Aggarwal's birthday on Saturday, here is some interesting trivia about her:

Kajal's Telugu debut film was a box office disaster

Kajal made her first appearance in Telugu cinema with the 2007 film Lakshmi Kalyanam. The film bombed at the box office.

Kajal's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Kajal Aggarwal is the first South Indian female actor to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Her statue adorns the museum in Singapore.

Kajal rose to prominence with Magadheera

﻿

Despite making her screen debut in 2004, it was only with Magadheera in 2009 that Kajal gained popularity. The film was a major hit and completed a 50-day run in 302 centres and collected 650 million.

No Godfather in the film industry

Kajal was born to parents Vinay Agarwal and Suman Aggarwal. Her father is a business person, while her mother a confectioner. Kajal had no connection with the film industry, yet today she is one of the most sought-after actors in India.

Kajal worked as an intern at L’Oreal

During her college days, Kajal did an internship programme with the famous brand L’Oreal and it was then that her modeling career took off.

Tamannaah Bhatia is her best friend

﻿

Also read: Neena Gupta on why she did not marry someone while pregnant with Masaba: ‘I was still attached to Vivian’

It is often said successful actresses can’t be friends. Debunking the theory are two successful actors both working in Telugu and Tamil films – Kajal and Tamannaah Bhatia. The two are best friends.

Has worked in over 60 films

In a career spanning almost two decades, Kajal has worked in over 60 films. Some of her popular films include Govindudu Andarivadele, Darling, Singham, Thuppaki, Mr Perfect and Masagallu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kajal aggarwal magadheera tamannaah bhatia

Related Stories

bollywood

Anil Kapoor recalls visiting Milkha Singh's home: 'His wife fed us most unforgettable aloo parathas'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:48 PM IST
telugu cinema

Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kitchlu shares pics to 'sum up 300,000+ happy memories' on her birthday

PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 01:32 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP