Happy birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Did you know actor made her debut in Aishwarya Rai’s Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…?

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who turned 36 on June 19, is one of the most popular faces in the South Indian film industries. While she made her acting debut way back in 2004 with a small role in the Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, it was with Tamil films like Maari and Vivegam and Telugu hits like Magadheera that she rose to become a top actor in the two industries.

Kajal Aggarwal (right) with Aishwarya Rai in a song sequence from Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... (2004).

On Kajal Aggarwal's birthday on Saturday, here is some interesting trivia about her:

Kajal's Telugu debut film was a box office disaster

Kajal made her first appearance in Telugu cinema with the 2007 film Lakshmi Kalyanam. The film bombed at the box office.

Kajal's wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Kajal Aggarwal is the first South Indian female actor to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Her statue adorns the museum in Singapore.

Kajal rose to prominence with Magadheera

Despite making her screen debut in 2004, it was only with Magadheera in 2009 that Kajal gained popularity. The film was a major hit and completed a 50-day run in 302 centres and collected ₹650 million.

No Godfather in the film industry

Kajal was born to parents Vinay Agarwal and Suman Aggarwal. Her father is a business person, while her mother a confectioner. Kajal had no connection with the film industry, yet today she is one of the most sought-after actors in India.

Kajal worked as an intern at L’Oreal

During her college days, Kajal did an internship programme with the famous brand L’Oreal and it was then that her modeling career took off.

Tamannaah Bhatia is her best friend

It is often said successful actresses can’t be friends. Debunking the theory are two successful actors both working in Telugu and Tamil films – Kajal and Tamannaah Bhatia. The two are best friends.

Has worked in over 60 films

In a career spanning almost two decades, Kajal has worked in over 60 films. Some of her popular films include Govindudu Andarivadele, Darling, Singham, Thuppaki, Mr Perfect and Masagallu.