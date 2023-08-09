Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara and Gautam wish actor; new Guntur Kaaram poster unveiled

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 48th birthday with family in Scotland. His wife and former actor Namrata Shirodkar has shared pictures of them together to wish him on his special day. Back home, the new poster of his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram was unveiled as a treat for his fans. Also read: Mahesh Babu and family's pictures from Scotland vacation

Mahesh Babu's family wishes him on Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara shared pictures with Mahesh Babu on his birthday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a picture of her and Mahesh watching fireworks in the night sky during their Scotland vacation, Namrata Shirodkar wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday MB!! You, you and you for today and every day (hearts and hug emojis) @urstrulymahesh.” She is seen in a yellow top, standing behind him and giving him a hug. Three days back, Mahesh had shared a similar picture in which their faces were not seen.

Namrata's post for Mahesh Babu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahesh's 11-year-old daughter Sitara also shared a special birthday wish for the actor. She shared a candid picture of him having a snack at a restaurant while she laughed while being clicked. “Life's greatest adventures are the moments we share together!! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh,” she wrote for her father.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her 16-year-old brother Gautam also shared a group picture from their visit to the Edinburgh Castle in Scotland and wrote, “Wishing you a great year ahead! @urstrulymahesh.”

Guntur Kaaram new poster

Marking Mahesh Babu's birthday production banner Haarika & Hassine Creations shared a new poster of his film Guntur Kaaram. It shows Mahesh in a shirt, loincloth and shades, lighting a cigarette. It was captioned, "Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration. #GunturKaaramOnJan12th."

Mahesh Babu's new Guntur Kaaram poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to hit theatres on January 13 next year. It is directed by Trivikram Srinivas who has earlier worked with the actor on hit films like Athadu and Khaleja. The film's teaser was called ‘highly inflammable’ by the actor as it introduced him beating up villains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10