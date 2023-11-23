Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya: Throwback to when the actor spoke about his first love, said he was 'left brokenhearted’

Naga Chaitanya turned 37 on Thursday. Despite being a stickler for privacy, the actor has been quite open about his tryst with love in some of his interviews. From talking about his first love to his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, he has done it all. Here’s looking back at one of his key childhood memories that he recently opened up about. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya to play fisherman in next film Thandel: ‘A character I’m looking forward to')

‘I was in 9th class when I first fell in love’

Naga Chaitanya got candid in a rare interview(X)

While promoting Thank You with Raashi Khanna in 2022, the actor was asked in one of his interviews with Mana Stars about the first time he fell in love. He opened up about his first love and said, “I first fell in love when I was in 9th standard. Three of us from our class loved the same girl but she left us heartbroken. Later on, the three of us went on to become best friends.”

South cinema is his first love too

In the same year, when he was promoting Bangarraju with his father Nagarjuna, he was asked why he decided to venture into Bollywood by Hyderabad Times. The actor had then said, “My effort has always been to entertain the audience down south, it has always been my first love. I said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha because I remember watching Forrest Gump as a child. That little kid would’ve never imagined being a part of the adaptation some day.”

Relationships and more

Chaitanya met Samantha on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, dated her on and off for years, before tying the knot in a fairytale wedding in 2017. The couple announced their separation, ahead of their anniversary in 2021. In 2023, he was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala after pictures of them both on vacation surfaced on the internet. However, both the actors refused to confirm if they were seeing each other.

His upcoming projects

Chaitanya will soon be seen in a Chandoo Mondeti directorial titled Thandel. The actor will play a fisherman in the film and the makers released his first-look a day ahead of his birthday. He will also debut on OTT with Dhoota, a web-series directed by Vikram K Kumar.

