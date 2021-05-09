Happy birthday Sai Pallavi: Makers of Shyam Singha Roy unveil new poster

The makers of upcoming Telugu film Shyam Singha Roy on Sunday unveiled a new poster on the occasion of actor Sai Pallavi’s birthday. The poster, which was released by actor Nani, gives a glimpse of Sai Pallavi’s character from the movie.

Sharing the poster on his Twitter, Nani wrote: “#ShyamSinghaRoy Happy birthday Chinni gaaru.”

Going by the poster, it looks like Sai Pallavi’s plays a Bengali character. In the poster, Sai Pallavi is dressed to look like goddess Durga with a trishul in her hand.

Being directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature two heroines. While Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies, Krithi Shetty plays the second leading lady.

Sai Pallavi currently has two Telugu films – Love Story and Virataparvam – ready for release. In Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story, she plays a Telangana-based character. In Virataparvam, Sai Pallavi will be seen playing a character inspired by Belli Lalitha, a folk singer turned activist and she played a crucial role in the fight for statehood of Telangana region in early 1990s. She was kidnapped and killed in 1999.

Sai Pallavi is also rumoured to be playing Pawan Kalyan’s wife in the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which also stars Rana Daggubati in the lead.