Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani

The first look and the title of Varun Tej’s upcoming Telugu boxing film Ghani were unveiled on Tuesday on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. The film stars Varun as a boxer and he has shed a lot of weight for the project.

Along with the first look poster, a motion poster was also unveiled on Tuesday. It gives us a glimpse of Varun’s character as a boxer.

To be directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati, the film will be bankrolled by Allu Aravind along with Allu Venkatesh and Sidhu Mudda.

Talking about the project, Varun had told Hindustan Times: “I will work closely with a trainer from Mumbai to shed weight. My boxing trainer will be flown in from Los Angeles. I’ve played different characters so far but this is the first time I’ll be required to change myself physically for the sake of a character. It’s going to be a very exciting project and we plan to mount it on a large scale.”

After being praised for playing a negative role in his last release Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Varun is eagerly looking forward to the reaction of the audience as he gears up to play a boxer.

Meanwhile, Varun has recently joined the sets of upcoming Telugu comedy, F3. The film is a sequel to F2, which starred Varun alongside Venkatesh in lead role. Both of them are reprising their own roles in the sequel.

F3 is being directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

“Earlier, it was frustration because of wives. Now it is all about money. Let's add more fun into the lives of co-brothers @VenkyMama & @IAmVarunTej with #F3Movie. Here is the concept poster (sic),” read a tweet from Sri Venkateswara Creations page when the project was announced.

