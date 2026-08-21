Here are all the pictures Rashmika Mandanna clicked of Vijay Deverakonda, dating back to 2020, 6 years before marriage

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram, crediting his wife, actor Rashmika Mandanna, with taking it. That’s all it took for the Cocktail 2 actor to seek credit for all the pictures she had taken of him over the years without credit. She even wanted to be credited as ‘Rashmika Deverakonda’ for them. Some of the pictures she took date back to 2020, six years before they were even married.

Vijay Deverakonda credits Rashmika Mandanna for pic

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married earlier this year after dating for a while.

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On Thursday, Vijay posted a picture of himself napping with his parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi. “Rains Canceled shoots - You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid (heart emoji) Recovery - 1000%. PC - @rashmika_mandanna,” he wrote, posting the picture.

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika commented, “Did you give me the credit just because you didn’t want to see my puppy eyes back home? Also now while we are at it.. can you give me credit for all the other photos that I’ve taken over the years also. I should show my loves how amazing my photography skills really are nooo!! just saying!” Pictures Rashmika clicked of Vijay go back to 2020 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika commented, “Did you give me the credit just because you didn’t want to see my puppy eyes back home? Also now while we are at it.. can you give me credit for all the other photos that I’ve taken over the years also. I should show my loves how amazing my photography skills really are nooo!! just saying!” Pictures Rashmika clicked of Vijay go back to 2020 {{/usCountry}}

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Rashmika and Vijay starred together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). It looks like Vijay began posting pictures she clicked on his Instagram in 2020. On numerous pictures, Rashmika began spamming, leaving comments such as, “Picture credits: Rashmika Deverakonda,” “Most are meeee!” and “What BEAUTIFUL pictures I say! Photo credits, please.”

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Thrilled fans have since even made threads on X (formerly Twitter) of all the posts she commented on. “These two are from early 2020 & 2021. DONE AS OF NOW. Can’t wait to see more pics from the years ahead,” wrote one fan who posted a long thread. “Most of THE pictures vijay posted in insta are clicked by Rashmika Devarakonda. Look at her spam in comment section thread,” wrote another.

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“She's just too cute, the way she takes credit, "This is my picture, thankyou so much" And anand is so clueless in the 2nd pic lol, his reaction,” wrote one fan, referring to Rashmika and Vijay’s brother, actor Anand Deverakonda’s exchange. Under one of the pictures, she wrote, “Some are meeeee .. and the rest are Anandaaaaa!” tagging him. He replied, “@rashmika_mandanna nen em cheshna? (What did I do?)”

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Rashmika and Vijay kept their relationship under wraps, even after news leaked that they had gotten engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025. Both the actors were spotted wearing rings, but refused to confirm the news. They released a statement about their wedding only two days before the date, while flying to Udaipur with friends and family. The couple will soon star in Ranabaali, their first outing together after years.