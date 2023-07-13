Hi Nanna: Nani and Mrunal Thakur's Nani 30 gets official title, release date announced with teaser. Watch

Nani and Mrunal Thakur's upcoming film, which was tentatively dubbed Nani 30 until now, finally has an official title – Hi Nanna. An announcement regarding the same came out on Thursday along with a new video, giving a glimpse of the upcoming Telugu film. Also read: Mrunal Thakur looks enchanting in a saree on the beach in first look from Telugu film with Nani

Nani and Mrunal Thakur feature with Kiara Khanna in Hi Nanna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The short clip gave the first glimpse of the chemistry between the lead pair Nani and Mrunal. Child actor Kiara Khanna, who plays Nani's daughter in the film, also features in the video.

Hi Nanna title announcement

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 13, the cast and makers dropped the title and first glimpse of the movie. Tweeting a poster, Nani wrote along with it, "Hi Nani 30 is Hi Nanna (heart emoji). She (Mrunal) calls me that… Not the little one. Glimpse..."

Hi Nanna is among one the most-anticipated films of this year. It will be released in December. Along with the title announcement video, the makers wrote on YouTube, "A World filled with love. Experience this beautiful tale featuring Natural Star Nani and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shouryuv. Releasing on 21st December 2023."

The video shows Kiara Khanna introducing her friend Yashna (Mrunal Thakur) and her nanna (Nani) to the viewers before the two finally meet each other. During their first meeting, as Kiara looks on and Nani appears surprised, Mrunal tries to shake hands with him, and says, “Hi nanna (dad).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About Hi Nanna

This is Nani and Mrunal Thakur's first film together. Hi Nanna, directed by Shouryuv, is a family entertainer and will have a pan-India release in five languages, including Tamil.

Hi Nanna has been shot in Hyderabad and other parts of India. Mohan Cherukuri is bankrolling the movie under the banner Vyra Entertainers. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music composer for Hi Nanna.

Mrunal's Telugu films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Mrunal Thakur's first look from the Telugu film was unveiled. She posed on beach in a saree. Hi Nanna is Mrunal's second Telugu film after the box office success of her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam (2022), opposite Dulquer Salmaan.

She has also signed a third Telugu film with Vijay Devarakonda. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10