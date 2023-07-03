Nani30: Mrunal Thakur looks enchanting in a saree on the beach in first look from Telugu film with Nani

Mrunal Thakur's first look from her upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled Nani30, is out now. The actor is seen walking on a beach in a blue saree and traditional jewellery. She is barefoot and has a smile on her face. The picturesque backdrop of a beach and Mrunal's look hints at the enchanting narrative of Nani30. Also read: Mrunal Thakur: If kids can have discussion about sex at home, they may not seek misinformation from outside Mrunal Thakur's look for Nani30.

Mrunal Thakur's look in Nani30.

Mrunal Thakur walks barefoot on beach in first look from Nani30.

A day before, Nani had shared a picture on Instagram of himself sitting among cows on grass. The picture seems be shot at a high altitude. He simply captioned it, “July” along with a cow emoji. It seems to be from the sets of his upcoming film.

Mrunal's Telugu films

Nani30 is Mrunal's second Telugu film after the success of her debut Telugu film Sita Ramam, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Se has also signed a third Telugu film with Vijay Devarakonda. The yet-to-be-titled film is being helmed by Parasuram Petla and is being produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mrunal in Lust Stories 2

Nani30 will also star Mrunal's Lust Stories 2 co-star Angad Bedi. The two feature in the segment directed by R Balki. The movie delves into the significance of lust and sex in nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal's on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta's character as the grandmother highlighting the film's compelling narrative. Mrunal portrays a soon-to-be-wedded woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her grandmother (played by Neena Gupta) about her perceived "lust quotient" with her future partner (essayed by Angad Bedi).

More about Nani30

Nani went on floors in Hyderabad in January this year. The cast and crew of the movie had gathered in Hyderabad to shoot the 'mahurat' scene. Speaking about her role in the film, Mrunal had said, “I am delighted and thrilled to be part of this project. It is a really touching story and the team behind it is really talented. I am looking forward to working with Nani. It is an interesting twist, considering I did the remake of Jersey last year, a movie Nani originally starred in.”

Nani30 is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala and Murthy K S. Hesham Abdul Wahab is the music director. It is being directed by Shouryuv.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON