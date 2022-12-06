HIT 2 box office day 4 collection: Adivi Sesh’s Telugu thriller grosses over 35 crore worldwide

Adivi Sesh’s Telugu thriller HIT 2, the second part in the HIT franchise, has done well at the box office. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, has grossed over ₹35 crore in its first four days worldwide. The movie also features Nani in a cameo; he has also produced it. Also read: Adivi Sesh hunts serial killer chopping women up in pieces. Watch HIT 2 trailer

HIT 2 follows police officer Krishna Dev aka KD (Adivi Sesh) of Andhra Police’s Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) and how he deals with a new case –involving a serial killer, who targets women – which gives him sleepless nights. Apart from Adivi, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani and Komalee Prasad, among others.

Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that the film has registered a solid opening in its opening week. “HIT is now a successful franchise with the kind of opening HIT 2 has registered. In its first four days worldwide since its release, it has grossed over ₹35 crore and having a solid run in theatres,” Trinath said.

Recently, speaking at the pre-release event of HIT 2, its director Sailesh Kolanu had opened up about why violence and crimes shown in movies could not influence real-life crimes. “There are two things. When you’re presenting such crimes, it’s very important to not glamorize violence. We took that care very responsibly. We didn’t stylise the crime we’re depicting in the film. This is a story based on the conflict about good winning over evil,” Sailesh had said.

Talking about the need for showing such crimes on screen, Sailesh said that cinema is a reflection of the events that take place in a society. “When we show such crimes and also make people connect with the aspect of how good wins over evil, we as filmmakers hope the good will inspire audiences. No filmmaker will make a film hoping the evil aspect will inspire anyone. Secondly, criminals with such psyche don’t have to get inspired from cinema. Anything they come across can inspire them,” he said. Sailesh went on to add that creative channels can’t be shut only because somebody might get influenced.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON