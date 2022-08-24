Inside Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday with wife, Ram Charan and Upasana ‘away from the city’: 'Blissful moments'. See pics

Actor Chiranjeevi, who turned 67 recently, celebrated his birthday with his family, ‘away from the city’. Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi shared pictures from the outing and it looked like he had a gala time. In the pictures, Chiranjeevi was seen with his family which included his son-actor Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni Konidela and his nephew and nieces. (Also Read | Ram Charan twins with father Chiranjeevi as he wishes him on 67th birthday)

In the first picture, Chiranjeevi held his wife Surekha as they posed together. All the family members came together in the second photo. The last picture showed Chiranjeevi giving a young girl a peck on the cheek while he held another girl.

Chiranjeevi captioned the post, “This birthday, I have been with family away from the city and spent some wonderful time together! #BlissfulMoments #FamilyTime." Fans took to the comments section and wrote that Chiranjeevi is blessed with a ‘beautiful family’.

Earlier, Ram shared a post on Instagram as the father-son duo twinned in white outfits. In the photo, they held each other and smiled for the camera. He captioned the post, "To the world’s best DaD!! Happiest birthday!!"

Upasana also shared a picture of Chiranjeevi with Surekha on Instagram. She captioned the post, "The delayed wishes on Social Media are cos we were busy creating memories that will be cherished forever. Happy happy birthday to my dearest Mamaya. @chiranjeevikonidela."

Currently, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film marks the Telugu debut of Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

On the eve of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the teaser of Godfather was released amid very high expectations. The highlight of the teaser was the union of Chiranjeevi and Salman in the last few shots. Godfather also stars Nayanthara in a key role. She will be seen reprising Manju Warrier’s role from the original.

Chiranjeevi’s last release Acharya turned out to be a huge disaster. The film, which also starred Ram Charan, was directed by Koratala Siva. Acharya was about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. He also has two more Telugu projects in the pipeline which are gearing up for release.

