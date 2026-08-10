Inside pictures of Raj Nidimoru's birthday celebrations with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including a Family Man dessert

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK-fame celebrated his birthday on August 4. His wife, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, seems to have kept the celebrations offline this year even as fans waited for a birthday post from her. Days after his birthday, she posted inside pictures as part of her August dump. It includes a Family Man dessert.

Inside Raj Nidimoru’s birthday celebrations with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru celebrated his birthday with friends.

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Samantha posted numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram, writing, “August energy,” with white heart emojis. One picture shows her dressed in black, sitting with Raj at his birthday dinner, with a few of their friends. Another picture shows a dessert plate in lieu of cake, with “Happy Birthday The Family Man,” written on it. A star-shaped candle holder with a gold coloured candle can also be seen. On his birthday, Samantha had only reshared posts from his sister, Sheetal, and her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. So fans were thrilled to see something more.

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A glimpse of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s August

{{^usCountry}} Other pictures show Samantha at the gym, prepping for photoshoots or more. One picture shows her with Masoom Minawala and Secret Alchemist co-founder Ankita Thadani. Samantha also posted a glimpse of her pregnancy journal, featuring her pets, Hash and Saasha. A video shows the actor wiping away tears, but turns out they’re tears of happiness because she cannot seem to stop laughing at something whilst in the car. The actor also found some quiet time to read Ina May's Guide to Childbirth as she preps for the birth of her first child. About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other pictures show Samantha at the gym, prepping for photoshoots or more. One picture shows her with Masoom Minawala and Secret Alchemist co-founder Ankita Thadani. Samantha also posted a glimpse of her pregnancy journal, featuring her pets, Hash and Saasha. A video shows the actor wiping away tears, but turns out they’re tears of happiness because she cannot seem to stop laughing at something whilst in the car. The actor also found some quiet time to read Ina May's Guide to Childbirth as she preps for the birth of her first child. About Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha was married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, and Raj was married to Shhyamali De from 2015 to an unknown period. The couple sparked dating rumours around 2023 after having previously worked together in The Family Man Season 2 (2021) and Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). In 2024, Samantha began posting pictures of Raj on her social media, and the couple was often spotted together at pickleball events. Raj and Samantha made their relationship official at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore with a yogic ceremony.

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They most recently worked together in Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy. Samantha starred and produced the film that Raj creative produced. The film was released on June 19 and grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film. After the film’s release and success, Samantha confirmed to the press that she was expecting her first baby with Raj.