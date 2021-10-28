Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dubai trip with a visit to Burj Khalifa, Lebanese food and rainbow cake. See pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has travelled to Dubai and given her fans a glimpse of her trip by sharing pictures from the city. Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha's shared her first photo from near the Burj Khalifa.

In her next Instagram Story, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video clip of a host of Lebanese dishes and wrote, "First stop Lebanese" followed by a heart face emoji. In the next story, she shared a picture of the dish she was having and captioned it, "Live for vine leaves" along with a red heart emoji.

Samantha also re-shared a post by her stylist Preetham Jukalker, who travelled with her, of a rainbow cake. She wrote, "Some rituals @neeraja.kona remember" followed by a hugging face emoji.

Preetham also took to his Instagram Stories and shared several pictures and video clips as they travelled around Dubai. He also gave a peek of the Burj Khalifa at night.

Recently, Samantha had shared a photo with Preetham and her makeup artist Sadhna Singh from the Hyderabad airport. Samantha was seen in a white shirt paired with matching shorts and had said that she was ‘going to foreign’.

Ahead of her Dubai trip, Samantha had travelled to Rishikesh and completed her Char Dham Yatra. Last week, she had shared her experience of visiting all four pilgrimage sites-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath.

She wrote, "End of an amazing trip #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery .. the abode of Gods."

Samantha had also said, "It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic .. a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister."

Samantha's trips come after she announced her separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya. The couple made their relationship public in 2016 and got married in October 2017.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the second season of the spy series, The Family Man. The show also featured Manoj Bajpayee Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, among others.

