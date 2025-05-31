Inspired by Mahesh Babu? Fan brings live snake to theatre during Khaleja re-release, creates panic. Watch

Telugu hit Khaleja, originally released in 2010, was re-released across several screens on Friday. A video of a fan entering a theatre carrying a live snake has emerged on social media platforms. The film starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. (Also Read | Frustrated Mahesh Babu fans create ruckus in theatres over missing scenes in Khaleja re-release. Watch) Mahesh Babu's fan made movie-goers scream as he entered a theatre with a live snake during Khaleja screening.

Mahesh Babu's fan carries live snake inside theatre

As per an India Today report, the clip was recorded inside a theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. A person dressed in a black outfit entered the hall with a snake. He covered his face and looked at the snake repeatedly. The video ended with the person standing in front of the screen and dancing.

The moviegoers inside the theatres were heard screaming and hooting. Reportedly, he was inspired by a scene in Khaleja in which Mahesh walks in the desert with a snake. The fan wanted to recreate the scene.

Reports said that fans initially did not realise that the snake was real. But upon realising that, many ran outside the theatre in panic.

Fans create chaos during Khaleja re-release

In another instance, moviegoers fought with the theatre management when they noticed a few scenes missing from the film. Several videos and pictures of the brawl emerged online. A fan shared a video of people arguing with the projectionist as the film played on-screen. Another person shared footage of fans screaming and stopping a screening.

What Khaleja team said

After the ruckus, exhibitors posted clarifications on X. It read, “Dear #Maheshbabu fans, Please note that #Khaleja4K will be screened with the content we receive from our VPF providers. We have seen a few tweets that few scenes/ song have not been screened. So please be aware and do not let us down by creating unnecessary issues. Pls understand missing scenes have been added back."

The X account of the movie created for the re-release tweeted on Friday, “EVERYTHING SORTED. Enjoy Khaleja 4K to the fullest in theatres near you.”

About Khaleja

Khaleja is a Telugu fantasy action comedy written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It also stars Anushka, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Shafi, Sunil, Ali, and Subbaraju. The film marked Mahesh's return to cinema after a three-year hiatus. On its release in October 2010, Khaleja received mixed reviews and was a box office failure.