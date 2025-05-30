Frustrated Mahesh Babu fans create ruckus in theatres over missing scenes in Khaleja re-release. Watch

Director Trivikram Srinivas’ 2010 Mahesh Babu-starrer Khaleja was re-released in theatres in 4K on 30 May, with special premieres held in select theatres a day before. However, fans who lined up to watch the cult favourite were in for a shock when they noticed a few scenes missing from the film. Videos and pictures soon found their way online of fans picking fights with theatre management to understand why the film is incomplete. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni bumps into Kendall Jenner; clicks selfies with her) Fans were miffed that Mahesh Babu's Khaleja had a few scenes missing during re-release.

Mahesh Babu fans cause ruckus over Khaleja

Numerous fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase their frustration with the film’s team over the missing footage. One fan posted a video of people arguing with the projectionist even as the film played on-screen, writing, “Orey song cut chesaru ani chepali kadha raa mundhey fans tho aatalu adadhu @KhalejaTheFilm direct adham pagal d*****u manolu cinema api d*****u, Sunday monday song ledhu movie lo. (Don’t you need to tell fans beforehand if you’re cutting out footage? Fans broke glass here and stopped the film from playing. Sunday Monday song is missing).”

Another fan posted a video of fans screaming in unison and stopping a screening, writing, “Sunday Monday song ledu. Nalo naku devudu kanipisthunnadu scene ledu. Evadu kodite dhimma thirigi dialogue ledu. Chesthe comedy nene cheyali scene ledu.. inka em chesukodaniki ee re release. Worst planning ra @KhalejaTheFilm #Khaleja4K. Anduke ee gola theatre lopala. (Songs, scenes and dialogues are missing from the film, what are we supposed to do with this re-release? That’s why fans are creating a ruckus).”

Some claimed that key scenes from the film were missing, too, posting pictures of what was missing and questioning the team.

Missing scenes added to Khaleja re-release

After enough ruckus was caused at theatres and exhibitors even had to post clarifications on X writing, “Dear #Maheshbabu fans, Please note that #Khaleja4K will be screened with the content we receive from our VPF providers. We have seen a few tweets that few scenes/ song have not been screened. So please be aware and do not let us down by creating unnecessary issues. Pls understand,” missing scenes have been added back.

The X account of the movie created for the re-release Tweeted on Friday morning, “EVERYTHING SORTED. Enjoy Khaleja 4K to the fullest in theatres near you.” When fans still complained that some theatres had scenes and songs missing for the morning shows too, the team claimed to be sorting out the issue at the time of writing.

Khaleja, which also stars Anushka Shetty, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Shafi, Sunil, Ali, and Subbaraju, did not fare well at the box office when it released despite good reviews. Over the years, however, it gained cult status and is considered one of the best Telugu films ever made.