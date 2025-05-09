Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni bumps into Kendall Jenner; clicks selfies with her

Actor Mahesh Babu’s wife, former model and actor Namrata Shirodkar, and their children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautam Ghattamaneni are spending the summer together in Italy. The family bumped into American supermodel Kendall Jenner on their vacation, and Sitara posted a selfie on her Instagram. (Also Read: Sitara Ghattamaneni talks about working with dad Mahesh Babu in advert; says this about SSMB 29) Kendall Jenner and Sitara Ghattamaneni posed for a picture together.

Sitara’s selfie with Kendall Jenner

Sitara took to her Instagram stories to post a collage of selfies she took with Kendall. In the selfies, both Kendall and Sitara are dressed in casual T-shirts with their hair left loose and a cap on. Sitara tagged Kendall while posting the pictures, which were seemingly taken inside an aeroplane.

A screengrab of Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram stories.

Namrata took to her Instagram stories too to post a picture of Gautam and Sitara at the airport, teasing that they were heading on a vacation. A few hours later, she tagged Armani Hotel Milano and thanked them for their ‘warm hospitality’. The family was spending quality time together in Rome and then the US, where Gautam is studying acting, before they went to Italy.

A screengrab of Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram stories.

Mahesh Babu busy with SSMB 29

Mahesh, who is usually with his family during these long vacations, is missing all the revelry. He is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli’s SSMB 29, which features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran as his co-stars. The film is a jungle adventure written by Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad.

Though the film hasn’t been officially announced yet, nor have any updates, including details of cast and crew, been rolled out officially, the film’s team faced several leaks while shooting in Odisha earlier this year. A video of Mahesh and Prithviraj shooting a crucial scene leaked online, and Priyanka was clicked near the hotel where she stayed.

Mahesh only took a short break in between when Rajamouli was also on break from shooting and has been filming tight schedules. He was last seen in the 2024 film Guntur Kaaram.