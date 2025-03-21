Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni lashes out at girl during a date in a mime performance. Watch

Actor Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, plans to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather Krishna. Studying acting at New York University, Gautam seems to be making good headway if a recent video shared by a fan is anything to go by. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni teaches him Gen Z lingo in new ad; fans call them ‘brother and sister’) Gautam Ghattamaneni is studying acting at NYU to follow in Mahesh Babu's footsteps.

Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam performs mime

A fan page of Mahesh’s posted a video of Gautam on Instagram, writing, “#GautamGhattamaneni shines at NYU Tisch School of the Arts! Gautam babu acted in mime created by his fellow students. Wishing him the best on this creative journey!” In the video, Gautam and his classmate can be seen pretending to be on a date before things change, and he lashes out at her with just his expressions, gestures and actions without words. Cass Elliot’s song Baby I’m Yours runs in the background.

Fans had mixed reactions to the video, with some impressed by Gautam’s acting while others believed there was room for improvement. “Nakem ardam kaale anna kani baane chesadu (I didn’t understand a thing but I think he acted well),” wrote a fan, reacting to the video being shared on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, “Acting good but maybe charm will improve on big screen and this concept is (shrug emoji).” A fan commented, “Hero feels ledu ra babu (He’s not hero material).”

Gautam’s interest in acting

Interestingly, Gautam has already made his on-screen debut years ago. In 2014, he played a younger version of his dad Mahesh’s character Gautham in Sukumar’s 1: Nenokkadine. After finishing his schooling last year at the International School of Hyderabad, he enrolled at New York University and has been pursuing a four-year drama course. His sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has also expressed interest in acting and has been featured in a few ads.

Mahesh, who was last seen in the 2024 Trivikram Srinivas film Guntur Kaaram, is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli’s jungle adventure film. He shares the screen with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in it. They recently shot a schedule for the yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29 in Odisha.