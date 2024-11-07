Anushka Shetty smokes banga in bloody first look from Krish Jagarlamudi's Ghaati; fans call it ‘mass overloaded’

Actor Anushka Shetty’s intriguing first look from her next film Ghaati has been released on her birthday, November 7. It marks the second collaboration between director Krish Jagarlamudi and Anushka after the successful 2010 film Vedam. (Also Read: Anushka Shetty reveals why she took a break after Baahubali: ‘I know it’s totally unheard of’) Ghaati is Anushka Shetty's next film after Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty in 2023.

Anushka Shetty’s first look from Ghaati

UV Creations, which is presenting the film, posted Anushka’s first look from the film on X (formerly Twitter). They wrote, “VICTIM. CRIMINAL. LEGEND. The Queen will now rule the #GHAATI. Wishing 'The Queen' #AnushkaShetty a very Happy Birthday.” They also revealed that a glimpse of the film will be released at 4:05 pm.

The first look sees Anushka in a fierce avatar. With blood dripping from her head and hands, she stares into the camera while smoking a banga with tears in her eyes. Two nose rings, bangles and a bindi are the only other hints of what her look from the film will be like. The film’s poster hints at an emotionally charged tale without revealing much. In a press note, the film's team hinted that Ghaati would ‘not shy away from the brutal reality of the protagonist’s life’.

Fans react

Fans couldn’t get enough of Anushka’s first look from Ghaati, with one of them commenting, “Dinamma rey… mass overloaded.” Another wrote, “sweety in mass avatar.” Some called the poster ‘intense’ while others called it ‘interesting’. One fan wrote, “The Queen is Back.” A fan even called her by her character in Baahubali, writing, “Devasena is back poster adiripoyendi (Devasena is back, the poster is so good).” An X user even called her ‘the real lady superstar’.

About Ghaati

Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi produce Ghaati. This is Anushka's fourth movie under the UV Creations banner. The filmmakers called it a ‘high-octane, action-packed’ film. Nagavelli Vidya Sagar is the film’s music composer, Manoj Reddy Katasani is the cinematographer, and Thota Tharani is the art director. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues. While a release date is yet to be announced, the Krish directorial will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi.