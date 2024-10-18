Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 3 in the works, says producer KE Gnanavel Raja

Is there a Baahubali 3 in the works? Producer KE Gnanavel Raja believes so. While talking about his upcoming production, Siva’s Kanguva starring Suriya, the producer spoke about the sequels of Baahubali, Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, according to a report by Desimartini. (Also Read: Vikram to star in Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29? Here's what he said) Prabhas in a still from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion.

‘In planning stages’

Discussing a potential sequel for Kanguva and how rigid timelines are no longer mandatory to hook the audience’s interest, Gnanavel spilled the beans about a potential sequel for SS Rajamouli’s Prabhas-starrer.

He said, “Baahubali 3 is in the planning stages. I found out while discussing with filmmakers last week. They did Baahubali 1 and 2 back-to-back, but they're now planning Baahubali 3 after a gap.” He also gave examples of the sequels for Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, which will be made after a gap, as will Kanguva’s sequel.

For the unversed, Gnanavel was the distributor for the Tamil version of the 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning.

Expanding the Baahubali universe

Baahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad and Prabhas denied in interviews that Baahubali 3 is possible. Rajamouli, too, spoke to the press in May while promoting the animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood and expressed a desire to expand the Baahubali universe beyond films.

He had said, “As filmmakers, we must step it up and explore all mediums. People like books, novels, games, anime (Asian animation). The idea is to take the story of Baahubali to people like them. And yet, look at us. We are still talking about the cliffhanger of Baahubali: The Beginning and how the film was effective when told in two parts. That mindset needs to change.”

Rajamouli will soon direct Mahesh Babu on an action-adventure that has yet to go on floors. The film was supposed to go into production this year but pre-production is yet to be completed.