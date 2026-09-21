Internet loves how Anaswara Rajan laughed at reporter's silly question; here's what he asked

Actor Anaswara Rajan, who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Udaharanam Sujatha, is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Itllu Arjuna. On Sunday, the makers released the teaser of the film and held a press meet where the cast and crew were in attendance. One moment from the event has now gone viral, which saw Anaswara lightheartedly reacting to a question about how she handles ‘histrionics’ as a female actor.

Anaswara's reaction says it all

Anaswara Rajan could not help but giggle at a question asked at the event.

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During the press meet, Anaswara was asked, ‘How do you comment on your histrionics as an actor?’ The actor looked flabbergasted at the question and immediately started laughing, with Sai Aneish also giggling beside her. The audience then cheered at the actor's reaction.

Take a look:

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How internet reacted

{{^usCountry}} After this clip surfaced on X, several fans reacted to it and commended Anaswara for her natural reaction to a trivial question. One fan commented, “If the heroine tries to flex her oratory skills in front of him, then it will be done for. Perfect example of a modern woman shutting down boomers.” Another said, “What was the point of that question? How else can she respond to such a question… totally justifiable lol.” “She insulted that stupid question with just a smile,” noted a second user. Several users reacted with laughing emoticons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After this clip surfaced on X, several fans reacted to it and commended Anaswara for her natural reaction to a trivial question. One fan commented, “If the heroine tries to flex her oratory skills in front of him, then it will be done for. Perfect example of a modern woman shutting down boomers.” Another said, “What was the point of that question? How else can she respond to such a question… totally justifiable lol.” “She insulted that stupid question with just a smile,” noted a second user. Several users reacted with laughing emoticons. {{/usCountry}}

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Anaswara was recently asked about her Super Sharanya co-star Mamitha Baiju who delivered three ₹200 crore blockbusters this year with Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Anaswara said that she is very happy with how Mamitha's films have turned out, given that she has worked with an amazing team. “I am rooting for her, we both are rooting for each other,” she had said.

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Apart from Itllu Arjuna, Anaswara will also be seen in Kaaka. The film will star Chiranjeevi as her father. The first glimpse introduced Chiranjeevi as K Satyam, a supervisor working in the aqua industry. In his first look, he is seen as a simple middle-class man who is focused on his work and a festival target. It will release in theatres on January 13, 2027, during the Sankranthi season.