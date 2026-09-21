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Internet loves how Anaswara Rajan laughed at reporter's silly question; here's what he asked

Anaswara Rajan was present a pre-release promotional event for her upcoming release, Itllu Arjuna. It also stars Sai Aniesh.

Updated on: Sep 21, 2026, 14:45:13 IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Anaswara Rajan, who made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Udaharanam Sujatha, is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Itllu Arjuna. On Sunday, the makers released the teaser of the film and held a press meet where the cast and crew were in attendance. One moment from the event has now gone viral, which saw Anaswara lightheartedly reacting to a question about how she handles ‘histrionics’ as a female actor.

Anaswara's reaction says it all

Anaswara Rajan could not help but giggle at a question asked at the event.
Anaswara Rajan could not help but giggle at a question asked at the event.

During the press meet, Anaswara was asked, ‘How do you comment on your histrionics as an actor?’ The actor looked flabbergasted at the question and immediately started laughing, with Sai Aneish also giggling beside her. The audience then cheered at the actor's reaction.

Take a look:

How internet reacted

Anaswara was recently asked about her Super Sharanya co-star Mamitha Baiju who delivered three 200 crore blockbusters this year with Jana Nayagan, Vishwanath & Sons and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Anaswara said that she is very happy with how Mamitha's films have turned out, given that she has worked with an amazing team. “I am rooting for her, we both are rooting for each other,” she had said.

Apart from Itllu Arjuna, Anaswara will also be seen in Kaaka. The film will star Chiranjeevi as her father. The first glimpse introduced Chiranjeevi as K Satyam, a supervisor working in the aqua industry. In his first look, he is seen as a simple middle-class man who is focused on his work and a festival target. It will release in theatres on January 13, 2027, during the Sankranthi season.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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