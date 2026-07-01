Is Alia Bhatt really in Kalki 2898 AD sequel? Prabhas sparks speculation with praise for Alpha trailer

Actor Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming YRF spy film Alpha. After the trailer was dropped, numerous celebrities praised it on their social media. Amid speculation of the actor being roped in for the sequel of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, the film’s lead star, Prabhas, praised the trailer of her film.

Prabhas sparks speculation with Alpha post

There was chatter recently that Alia Bhatt has been roped in for Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

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Prabhas took to his Instagram Stories to share the trailer for Alpha. Praising it, he wrote, “Alpha Trailer looks amazing and promising .. wishing the best to Alia, YRF and the entire team for July 3rd.” Alia re-shared the story, writing, “Thank you thank you so much (sun emoji).” In multiple interviews, Prabhas has said he would like to work with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt someday. He also called Alia a ‘better actress’ than Deepika on Koffee With Karan during a rapid-fire round.

Alia Bhatt and Prabhas sparked speculation with their posts.

Fans speculate Alia Bhatt is in Kalki 2898 AD sequel

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{{^usCountry}} Since Prabhas praised the Alpha trailer, fans have speculated that it might be confirmation that they are working together. “#Prabhas shared #Alpha trailer and wished the best. This is the confirmation that Alia is part of Kalki 2,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “Her sun reference might be connected to #Karna from the #Kalki2898AD universe,” speculated another about Alia’s reply. “#Alpha ki #Prabhas story ah... Confirm ra boyss.... #AliaBhatt in #Kalki2 fixxxxx,” wrote one excited fan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Since Prabhas praised the Alpha trailer, fans have speculated that it might be confirmation that they are working together. “#Prabhas shared #Alpha trailer and wished the best. This is the confirmation that Alia is part of Kalki 2,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter). “Her sun reference might be connected to #Karna from the #Kalki2898AD universe,” speculated another about Alia’s reply. “#Alpha ki #Prabhas story ah... Confirm ra boyss.... #AliaBhatt in #Kalki2 fixxxxx,” wrote one excited fan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What we know about the Kalki 2898 AD sequel {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What we know about the Kalki 2898 AD sequel {{/usCountry}}

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After Deepika’s exit from the project, many actors’ names were speculated as potential replacements for her in the sequel. However, Sai Pallavi seemed to emerge as a strong contender. A source told HT in February, “Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.” They also brushed off rumours that Sai has been finalised by Nag and that shooting will resume soon. “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation,” they say.

In mid-June, speculation rose that Alia had been roped in for a new role in the Kalki 2898 AD. When asked to clarify rumours of her shooting scenes, a spokesperson for the film spoke to HT. “No shooting,” they said, putting an end to rumours that the actor shot for the film. When asked to confirm if she has been roped in for the sequel, they replied, “There’s no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There’s definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet.”

About Alpha

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Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It is part of the YRF spy universe and follows Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023), and War 2 (2025). It stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Alpha will hit screens on July 3.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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