Is Sai Pallavi replacing Deepika Padukone as SUM-80 in Kalki 2898 AD sequel? Makers say this

“Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role,” they tell us. They also brushed off rumours that Sai has been finalised by Nag and that shooting will resume soon. “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation,” they say. The producer and director have yet to release a statement on this.

In September 2025, following her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit , Deepika had also exited the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. There were reports that the actor shot for the film for 20 days before asking for a fee hike, leading to her exit. Now, a representative of the film’s team confirms to HT that the makers are looking at Sai to replace Deepika.

Buzz about the sequel to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD has reanimated excitement for the film again. Even as the producers, Vyjayanthi Movies, and the filmmaker remain mum about the Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan-starrer, those in the know have been leaking updates on social media. Hindustan Times spoke to a representative of the film to find out whether Sai Pallavi is on board after Deepika Padukone ’s exit, as rumoured.

What happens to SUM-80 at the end of Kalki 2898 AD? SUM-80 or Sumati is a pregnant lab subject of Project K and the prophesied mother of Kalki. Sobhita Dhulipala had dubbed for Deepika in the Telugu version of Kalki 2898. After SUM-80 escapes Kamal Haasan’s Supreme Yaskin’s lab, she comes under the care of Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama.

The film ends with Prabhas’ bounty hunter, Bhairava, escaping with a pregnant SUM-80 even as Ashwatthama realises that Bhairava is a reincarnation of his friend, Karna. Yaskin, who gains powers after being injected with a sample of SUM-80’s fetal serum, vows to hunt her down himself after a failed attempt by his acolytes.

Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres in June 2024, and it collected ₹1042 crore worldwide.