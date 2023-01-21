James Cameron praises RRR, asks SS Rajamouli if he wants to make Hollywood film: 'Let's talk'

Filmmaker James Cameron made sure he let director SS Rajamouli know about his love for RRR. The Avatar director had earlier told him that he liked RRR so much that he watched it twice, and now in an unseen clip shared by the official Instagram handle of RRR, James Cameron even said to Rajamouli that if he ever thinks of making a movie in Hollywood, he should let him know. (Also read: SS Rajamouli meets James Cameron who liked RRR so much that he watched it twice)

SS Rajamouli met James Cameron at the Critics’ Choice Awards where RRR won Best Foreign Language Film. In an unseen clip shared by the official handle of RRR, SS Rajamouli and James Cameron can be seen in a discussion, where Rajamouli says: "I saw all your movies... Big inspiration. From Terminator, Avatar, Titanic...Everything. Loved your work."

Replying to this the Titanic director said: "Thank you. That's right. Now watching your characters...It's just like such a feeling to watch them. And the setup... Your fire, water story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the back story. It's like all of them are a homely setup. Why he's doing what he's doing and the twists and turns and the friendship and eventually it gets to a point that where he can't even kill him when the other reverses...It's just so, so powerful." The post was captioned: “If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

Rajamouli said in response, "These words from you are more than an award for me." James Cameron then went on to praise music composer MM Keeravani, who won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award. He said, "And you composed, right? Because I saw you at the Golden Globes. The score, it's kind of amazing. Because I like the music to kinda stay out of the way and kinda come on in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you are using the music very differently."

He then concluded saying to Rajamouli, "You can only imagine, what it must be like. Everything that goes behind the movie-making process. Because of all the work and passion you've put in... all that must be yours. All of them must be surprised, your audience back at your home. And I'm sure this must be a bonus one for you. What you must be enjoying today, the world encounters it… If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk."

SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged two Critics' Choice Awards including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song. It was nominated in five categories including best picture, best director, best foreign language film, best song for Naatu Naatu and best visual effects.

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Jr NTR aka Tarak was seen as Bheem. The film collected over ₹1000 crore during its theatrical run in India.

