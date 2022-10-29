Janhvi Kapoor, Dulquer Salman, Jr NTR, all wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu a speedy recovery after myositis diagnosis

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting good wishes from her colleagues down South and even a few from Bollywood. The actor revealed on Saturday that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis and is receiving treatment for it in US. Now, many celebrities and fans are leaving good wishes of a swift recovery on her post. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks silence on her health, reveals she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis)

Laksmi Manchu wrote, “You are loved and how. Sending all positive vibes your way. Anithya baby. Oh, in yashodha you killedd it.” Shriya Saran wrote, “Love and light to you , you are amazing always.” Jr NTR replied to her tweet and wrote, “Get well soon Sam. Sending you all the strength." Dulquer Salman wrote, "More power to you Sam ! Like you said, This too shall pass

Hansika Motwani wrote, “Sending you a big hug. this too shall pass.” Filmmaker duo Raj and DK, who worked with her on Family Man season 2, wrote, “Welcome back Sam!!” Raashi Khanna said, “Take care sam!” Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and others left heart emojis on the post. “Praying for your good health Sam,” wrote Pulkit Samrat.

In her post, Samantha wrote, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.” She added, “Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.”

Samantha's next release will be Yashoda, a sci-fi thriller about surrogates and illegal surrogacy practices. Helmed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda will release on 11th November 2022. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma in prominent roles.

