‘We are stereotyped’: Janhvi Kapoor gets support from Dimple Hayathi amid backlash for sexualised depiction in Peddi

Ever since the release of Peddi, the Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor film has been facing intense criticism over its portrayal of women and the hypersexualisation of its female lead. Amid the controversy, actor Dimple Hayathi, who works in Telugu and Tamil films, has now come in support of Janhvi and urged viewers to hold the system accountable.

Dimple Hayathi supports Janhvi

Dimple Hayathi has come out in support of Janhvi Kapoor amid backlash for the portrayal of her character in Peddi.

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Taking to her X account, Dimple wrote, “I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered, dont blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get to work within the opportunities what we get trying to make it big and hoping we would be working in bigger films and reach wider audiences. If the characters are underwritten the responsibility lies more with writing and filmmaking choices than woman playing the role.”

I’m so glad today on this day we all are speaking about how actresses roles are being written and the instinctive response to blame actress after doing what she was offered ,dont blame the actress blame the system and makers who really think that’s what sells .. and we actors get… — Dimple Hayathi (@DimpleHayathi) June 6, 2026

‘We deserve better experiences’

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “Unfortunately we are stereotyped by image which and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform, whereas when the hero centered stories takeover the liberty to project. What we see is what we believe unfortunately. No body knows what gets into filmmaking it’s not under one persons choice but we all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking.” The row around Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “Unfortunately we are stereotyped by image which and how things unfold with characters that we play without getting the opportunity to showcase our full potential to perform, whereas when the hero centered stories takeover the liberty to project. What we see is what we believe unfortunately. No body knows what gets into filmmaking it’s not under one persons choice but we all can unanimously make a point that we deserve better experiences and better filmmaking.” The row around Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Janhvi's fan clubs shared screenshots of text messages purportedly sent by Janhvi to them. The messages appeared to suggest that she had raised concerns on multiple occasions about how certain scenes featuring her character were being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Janhvi's fan clubs shared screenshots of text messages purportedly sent by Janhvi to them. The messages appeared to suggest that she had raised concerns on multiple occasions about how certain scenes featuring her character were being filmed. {{/usCountry}}

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On Saturday, director Buchi Babu Sana released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Peddi. "As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected," he wrote.

He acknowledged the criticism directed at certain portions of the film and apologised to viewers who felt uncomfortable. “If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologise,” he added. The filmmaker also noted that cinema evolves alongside audiences and that storytellers must remain mindful of changing perspectives and sensitivities.

Peddi has shown a strong hold at the box office despite this controversy. The film has collected ₹126 crore net in India and over ₹190 crore worldwide.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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