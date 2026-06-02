Janhvi Kapoor looks uncomfortable as Ram Charan fan comes too close to meet the actor; his bodyguard jumps in. Watch

In a video shared on X by fan pages, a fan who also looked like Ram Charan was seen running towards his favourite actor. The fan sported the same hairstyle as the actor. However, by the time he went too close to Ram, he was held by the security and pulled by Ram Charan's personal bodyguard, MMA fighter Kevin Kunta. Janhvi flinched and looked uncomfortable at this moment, as a lot of security gathered around them to keep the situation under control.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming Telugu release Peddi. A promotional event was held in Vijayawada on Monday, which was attended by Ram Charan , director Buchi Babu Sana and Janhvi. At the event, a fan managed to breach security and rushed to meet him. He got too close to Janhvi when the security rushed in, a moment that has now surfaced on social media. (Also read: Know all about Ram Charan's bodyguard who's grabbing attention; Peddi star reacts to MMA fighter's newfound fame )

Another video from the event saw the fan being allowed to meet Ram Charan. The fan was seen thanking the actor and falling to his feet. Several users on social media praised Kevin for handling the situation well and ensuring that the actor was alright at such a crowded event.

Earlier, in one of the promotional interviews with Amit Bhatia, Ram spoke about his bodyguard Kevin making headlines. He joked, “Aap log itna famous bana diya usko, abhi mai bahar nahi allow kar raha hoon usko. Usko ek chocolate de, biscuit de, aur mere baare mei…they might bribe him. (Everyone made him so famous, I’m not allowing him to go outside. They might bribe him with chocolate or a biscuit to talk about me).” Kevin is often seen accompanying Ram at his public appearances, dressed in a dark suit and following him closely.