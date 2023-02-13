Janhvi Kapoor to make Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30, project to roll in March

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who was recently seen in survival thriller Milli, is all set for her big Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in an upcoming yet-untitled project which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Jr NTR is reuniting with Koratala Siva for NTR 30 after Janatha Garage. The project is expected to be officially launched later this month and will go on the floors next month. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor hasn’t signed any Tamil film, Boney Kapoor issues statement

A source from the film’s unit has confirmed that the makers recently signed Janhvi Kapoor. She will soon join the team for a photoshoot with Jr NTR.

“It is true that Janhvi has been signed. The makers did have a few options in mind but they eventually went ahead with Janhvi. In a couple of weeks, the team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead pair. The project will go on the floors next month,” the source said.

Ever since the project was officially announced, fans have taken over social media demanding updates on the film.

Recently, Jr NTR requested fans to not keep asking for updates all the time as it puts a lot of pressure on a lot of people. Speaking at the pre-release event of his brother Kalyan Ram’s film Amigos, NTR requested his fans to not keep asking for updates.

“Sometimes, when we’re working on a film, there isn’t much information to share. We can’t keep sharing updates on a daily or hourly basis. As much as I understand your excitement and the urge, sometimes all of this leads to a lot of pressure on the producer as well as the filmmaker. Due to the pressure, sometimes we end up sharing an update which doesn’t have much value which upsets the fans even more,” he said.

NTR further added that a lot of actors face a similar kind of pressure, which isn't healthy. “If there’s an update, we will share it with the fans first even before we share it with our wife at home. This is only because we understand how important you are all. Only if there’s an update worth sharing, we will share it first with you all,” he added.

NTR recently returned from the Oscar campaign for RRR. He joined filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan in the campaign which lasted a few weeks in the US.

