Is Jr NTR following in his grandfather's footsteps and entering politics? Actor clarifies upcoming event

Telugu actor Jr NTR’s family has a long history intertwined with the politics of Andhra Pradesh. So, it’s no surprise that a recent announcement by fans sparked misunderstandings and rumours that he will soon make his political entry. However, in a statement released by his office, the actor clarifies about an upcoming event by fans.

Jr NTR clarifies he has nothing to do with upcoming event

Jr NTR's office released a statement about an upcoming event in his name in Andhra Pradesh.

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A statement released by NTR’s office on Tuesday acknowledges an upcoming event named Ooru Vaada by an organisation named Raw NTR. “It has come to our attention that an organisation operating under the name RAW NTR is carrying out activities that may create an impression of being associated with Mr NTR,” reads the statement.

The statement clarifies that neither the Dragon actor nor his office has ‘association, affiliation, or involvement’ with Raw NTR or its activities. It also claims that the organisation hasn’t been authorised to represent the actor or communicate on his behalf. “Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr NTR will be communicated only through Mr NTR or his official team,” further reads the note.

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{{^usCountry}} NTR’s office ended the statement with: “This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation,” asking the media and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTR’s office ended the statement with: “This shall be our final communication on this subject. We sincerely hope this clarification puts an end to all ongoing rumours and speculation,” asking the media and fans to refrain from giving credence to unverified information or rumours. {{/usCountry}}

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What did Raw NTR announce?

An organisation named Raw NTR, which claims to be ‘working for the word of NTR’, has announced an initiative called Ooru Vaada (from street to street). A press meet is being organised at Taj, Tirupati, on July 18 from 10 AM to discuss the ‘core idea’ and ‘agenda’, followed by a Q&A session for the media.

As the announcement sparked confusion, the organisation also released a statement that read: “We've noticed several posts linking July 18th to NTR garu's political announcement. As per our knowledge, we'd like to clarify that these are only rumors, and there has been no official announcement regarding the same.”

They also clarified: “Our #Ooru Vaada event on July 18th was planned well in advance and is solely dedicated to unveiling the core idea and vision of #OoruVaada. It has absolutely no connection with the ongoing political speculations.”

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Jr NTR’s family in politics

Jr NTR is the grandson of actor, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and three-time former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. His father, Nandamuri Harikrishna, uncle, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and other family members have been a part of both cinema and politics. His uncle, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is the current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, and his cousin, Nara Lokesh, has also been a TDP member for many years.

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While Jr NTR has campaigned for TDP in the past, he has never shown interest in standing for elections or joining the party. Last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1 and Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, he is currently shooting for Prashanth Neel’s Dragon. He also has a film, rumoured to be titled God of War, based on Lord Murugan, with Trivikram Srinivas lined up.