Jr NTR cracks up SS Rajamouli as he gestures wildly, slaps forehead when Varanasi is brought up at recent event

A promotional event was held in Hyderabad recently for SS Karthikeya-produced Fahadh Faasil-starrer Don't Trouble The Trouble. Karthikeya's parents, SS Rajamouli and Rama, attended the event, as did Jr NTR. A moment from the event has now gone viral, with fans cracking up at Tarak's wild gestures as he tries to help producer KL Narayana understand his point. (Also Read: Fahadh Faasil, 44, says he feels like he's ‘married to a child’ in rare comment about wife Nazriya Nazim, 31)

Jr NTR cracks up Rajamouli, Rama and fans

Rama Rajamouli could not stop laughing at Jr NTR's wild gestures.

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A video from the event shows Jr NTR flailing his hands wildly and even slapping his forehead at one point while sitting in the front row. Rajamouli, who's sitting next to him, and Rama, who's sitting behind him, crack up, as do fans. The actor can be seen gesturing to producer Narayana and anchor Suma, who are standing on stage.

Suma and Narayana brought up Varanasi on stage when Jr NTR began gesturing from the front row. After Rama gestured ‘no’ and the actor slapped his forehead, folded his hands, and urged them to understand, Suma caught the drift that the actor was trying to say.

The shy producer first misunderstood and thought the actor wanted him to speak about the Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra-starrer, saying, “About Varanasi? But there's time for that.” But Suma understood what he was trying to say, “You're asking him to talk more during Varanasi's release. That's all, right?”

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{{^usCountry}} “Just Tarak anna things,” joked an Instagram page that posted a video of the interaction. “New meme unlocked,” joked another. Numerous fans commented that Jr NTR's gestures could now be used in memes. Even Suma spoke about it at the event and said, “Tarak is in full form today.” Varanasi, Dragon release dates confirmed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just Tarak anna things,” joked an Instagram page that posted a video of the interaction. “New meme unlocked,” joked another. Numerous fans commented that Jr NTR's gestures could now be used in memes. Even Suma spoke about it at the event and said, “Tarak is in full form today.” Varanasi, Dragon release dates confirmed {{/usCountry}}

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At the event for Don't Trouble The Trouble, Jr NTR pulled Rajamouli's leg about the release of Varanasi, saying, “Before I give an update (for Dragon), it would be great if this man gives an update about Varanasi. I wonder if the film will be released in April or not. It's releasing on time, right?” The filmmaker laughed at that, confirming its April 7, 2027 release.

Producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who was also present at the event, confirmed the release dates for both Dragon and Varanasi. “Dragon will be released on June 11 at any cost,” he said about Jr NTR's film with Prashanth Neel, adding, “Our KL Narayana did not say it, but I would like to announce it, as Jr NTR asked. Varanasi will be released on April 7, too, without fail.”