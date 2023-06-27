Jr NTR demands police inquiry after fan Shyam’s death: ‘Deepest condolences to his family’

Actor Jr NTR issued a statement after the death of his avid fan Shyam recently. Shyam, who reportedly attended every event of Jr NTR, has reportedly died by suicide. While his family and friends suspect foul play in his death, now the actor has come forward and requested a police probe into the matter. Also read: Jr NTR fans surround him as he visits NTR Ghat on grandfather's 100th birth anniversary

Jr NTR on Shyam's death

Jr NTR issues statement after death of his fan.

Taking to Twitter, Tarak issued a statement in Telugu. As per the translation, he said, “Shyam's death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam's family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately.”

Jr NTR issued statement after fan's death.

Shyam's death by alleged suicide

Meanwhile, fans of Jr NTR are also demanding justice for Shyam on social media ever since the news of his death surfaced. Hashtag ‘#WeWantJusticeForShyamNTR’ has been trending on social media as well. Several political leaders have also joined those seeking justice for the Tarak fan.

The General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party tweeted, “Pained to learn about the suspicious death of unemployed youngster Shyam. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. A thorough investigation without any bias is needed, even if it involves YCP leaders as alleged by locals. We will fight until justice is delivered to Shyam.”

“Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served,” tweeted political leader, N Chandrababu Naidu.

Director Maruthi, who is working with Prabhas in Raja Deluxe, also mourned the loss of Shyam. He said, “Fans won't expect anything except good things about their heroes and good cinema, it's sad to see one young boy leave us with unknown reasons. Requesting Respected media look into this.” “A movie fan is one of us... The reason why Cinema exists. Requesting @APPOLICE100 to Plz look into this,” joined actor Nikhil Siddhartha.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

