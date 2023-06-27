Who was Shyam? The Jr NTR fan who died due to alleged suicide

The death of actor Jr NTR's ardent fan Shyam under mysterious circumstances has left people shocked on the internet. The 20-year-old was found dead in his house in Konaseema district on June 25 morning. While reports claimed he died by suicide, his friends and family suspect foul play. Joining them, Jr NTR also requested police enquiry into the matter. Also read: Jr NTR demands police inquiry after fan Shyam’s death: ‘Deepest condolences to his family’

Jr NTR on Shyam's death

Jr NTR fan Shyam died recently due to suicide as per reports.

The RRR actor issued a statement on Shyam's death. It read, "Shyam's death is extremely painful to learn of. My deepest condolences to Shyam's family. Not knowing the circumstances under which he died must be nerve-wracking for all. I request the government officials to investigate the matter immediately.”

Who was Shyam?

Shyam reportedly attended every event of Jr NTR. In a viral video, he was seen crossing all security at Das Ka Dhamki's pre-release event to meet the actor on stage. While the Jr NTR's security tried to bring Shyam down, the actor stopped them and posed for a photo with Shyam. Shyam was reportedly a college student from East Godavari district.

Celebs and political leader on Shyam's death

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Pawan Kalyan, Aadi Sivakumar, Nikhil Siddhartha, Director Maruthi, and others urged the Andhra Pradesh police to investigate the death case of Shyam.

Director Maruthi wrote, "Fans won't expect anything except good things about their heroes and good cinema, it's sad to see one young boy leave us with unknown reasons."

The General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party tweeted, “Pained to learn about the suspicious death of unemployed youngster Shyam. Deepest condolences to his family & friends. A thorough investigation without any bias is needed, even if it involves YCP leaders as alleged by locals. We will fight until justice is delivered to Shyam.”

“Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Shyam in Chintaluru, EG District. The suspicious circumstances surrounding his death are alarming. I strongly urge for a thorough investigation into this matter, ensuring justice is served. It has been alleged that YSRCP members are involved. Their involvement must be probed impartially. Let's ensure transparency prevails and justice is served,” tweeted political leader, N Chandrababu Naidu.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

