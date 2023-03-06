Jr NTR flies out for US week ahead of Oscars, interacts with fan at airport. Watch

Actor Jr NTR on Monday flew out of Hyderabad for the US, a week ahead of the 95th Academy Awards. Several pictures and videos of the actor arriving in his car at the Hyderabad airport emerged online. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR to receive Spotlight Award for RRR from Hollywood Critics Association next week. See pics)

In a clip posted on Twitter, Jr NTR was seen talking to several people as he headed inside the terminal building. The actor was also seen smiling, talking, and shaking hands with a fan at the airport. For the travel, Jr NTR opted for a beige sweatshirt, black pants, and grey shoes. He also carried a backpack. The 95th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be broadcast live on March 13 in India.

Recently, Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt was awarded the Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Association 2023. The actors were not able to attend the recent ceremony in the US with the rest of the team. On Friday, the organisation revealed that they will be sending out their trophies next week.

"Dear RRR supporters & fans, We would like to share with you the awards for N.T Rama Rao Jr. & Alia Bhatt. We will be sending them out next week. Thank you for all your love and support. The Hollywood Critics Association #RRRGoesGlobal #RRRMovie #AliaBhatt #NTRamaRaoJr," the organisers wrote on Twitter. They also shared photographs of the trophies.

Jr NTR's film RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year. Naatu Naatu will be performed at the event by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava in their Oscar debut. The song's music is composed by MM Keeravaani, while its lyrics are written by Chandrabose.

The cross-cultural hit is nominated in the original song category alongside This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Applause from Tell It Like a Woman and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, all of which are part of the scheduled performances for the 95th annual ceremony, Variety reported.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. After the win at Golden Globes, RRR bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, one for the best song and another for the Best Foreign Language Film.

Naatu Naatu, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was shot as a part the final leg of the shoot. Filming for it took place at the Mariinskyi Palace (Ukraine Presidential Palace) in Kyiv, a few months before the onset of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. The song was also released in Hindi as Naacho Naacho, in Tamil as Naattu Koothu, in Kannada as Halli Naatu and in Malayalam as Karinthol. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

