Jr NTR now wins praise for his English at Oscars, fans say 'Love his accent, glad he's not faking it'

RRR actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were at the Oscars as they witnessed their song Naatu Naatu win the award for Best Original Song. Both the actors spoke to an interviewer at the event and fans were in awe of how well they spoke about the film and representing India at the Oscars. Fans were particularly in awe of Jr NTR who spoke in a polished American accent as he explained his black outfit which had a tiger motif on it and shared his reaction on being able to walk the red carpet at the event. Also read: Oscars 2023 live updates

When the interviewer asked Jr NTR about the tiger motif on his outfit, he said, “You have seen that in RRR. He jumped out at me." He said it was created by designer Gaurav Gupta, and added, “When we discussed that, its not going be to us walking the red carpet. Its India. So that why I am in my Indian attire, tiger being the national animal of India.”

On being about how he felt at the moment, he said, “I feel great, surreal, ecstatic. I've always seen the carpet on TV. But guess what, I walked that carpet. I am walking the carpet, feels amazing.”

Commenting on Jr NTR's accent, a fan wrote, “Love his accent. Glad he's not faking it.” Another wrote, “Congratulations & Thanks for the accent #AarAarAar.” Praising both Jr NTR and Ram Charan, a fan commented, “These two actors from south are amazing speakers compared to most of the Bollywood celebrities! All the best for your song.” A comment also read: “What a great gesture, nowhere they have mentioned they are from Tollywood, it's India and they're representing India on a very big stage, how humble and down to earth these guys are, proud to be from India.” A person even asked about Jr NTR, “He speaks English fluently?”

Written by lyricist Chandrabose and rendered by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravani. The song was also performed on the Oscar stage and received a standing ovation from the audience.

