Jr NTR predicted as best actor contender for Oscar 2023 alongside Tom Cruise by US magazine

RRR has had a tremendous run at the recent Hollywood awards, winning the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards for Naatu Naatu in the Best Original Song category, alongside being nominated for a host of other awards in the Best International Film category. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards nominations that will be announced on January 24, RRR is also looking forward to being considered in a number of categories including Best Original Song. Now, a prominent American magazine has named actor Jr NTR as one of the frontrunners in the Best Actor category. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends RRR screening with SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani; hails Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn)

Jr NTR plays a freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem, in SS Rajamouli's film, which has been creating waves among the western audience. Now the magazine has predicted that Jr NTR’s performance in the film must have been noticed by the Academy and it might possibly land him a nomination in the Best Actor category.

"Here are 10 performances from deserving folks we hope are remembered in this year's Oscar race," mentioned the article, as it went on to rank Jr NTR at the top of the list that also includes names of actors like Tom Cruise, Paul Dano, Mia Goth, Paul Mescal and Zoe Kravitz. Earlier Jr NTR was also mentioned by Variety among their unranked predictions for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Mentioning Jr NTR's performance in RRR, writer Brian Truitt wrote, "Academy, is it possible to go halfsies on a best actor nod? Because this action-packed musical adventure's two Indian mega-stars are what makes "RRR" such an audience-friendly powerhouse: Ram Charan’s British army soldier and Rao’s loyal warrior become friends, butt heads as foes and then come back together as a fighting force, with an all-time bromance and an amazing dance-off along the way. If we have to pick, though, the charismatic Rao has the edge for leading an army of wild animals and juggling a motorcycle with ease."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared some photos from a recent RRR screening in the US, where she posed with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani, and gave a speech on stage. Priyanka wrote on Instagram Stories, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)..."

RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has been embraced by the western audiences since it was re-released in US theatres and also started streaming on Netflix, last year. From Russo Brothers to Steven Spielberg, numerous Hollywood stars have showered praise on the film and its track Naatu Naatu, which was recently awarded the best original song, beating names like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, at Golden Globes 2023. Team RRR has been busy promoting the film in Hollywood and is eyeing nominations in multiple categories at Oscars 2023.

