Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli get mobbed in Jaipur during RRR promotions. Watch video

Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli were mobbed by thousands of fans in Jaipur during a promotional event for their upcoming movie RRR. The incident happened after Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli attended a media event in front of the Hawa Mahal as a part of the movie promotions on Monday. Also Read| Aamir Khan learns Naatu Naatu step from Jr NTR, Ram Charan ahead of RRR release; Alia Bhatt tells him 'it's easy'. Watch

A video shared on the social media accounts made for the movie showed the trio looking at the camera while a huge crowd could be seen behind them. Hawa Mahal could be seen in the background. The clip then skipped to the part where Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli are seen trying to make their way to the car as a huge crowd surrounds them from all sides.

The clip was captioned, "Jaipur Maaaasss. Love you." The caption also included a heart emoji and the hashtags "#Rajasthan #RRRinJaipur #RRRMovie #RRRonMarch25th." Their fans dropped heart emojis and fire emojis on the video, with many writing, "Jai NTR," "Jai Ram Charan." One replied to the caption writing, "Man of Masses," adding a series of fire emojis. Another wrote, "Welcome to Jaipur Ram Charan & NTR," while one commented, "Never before promotions."

RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Written by Vijayendra Prasad and directed by SS Rajamouli, the period action drama is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. It has been made on a massive budget of ₹336 crores, excluding the salary of the cast as well as the crew.

