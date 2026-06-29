Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas and Telugu star Jr NTR are reuniting for a film after 8 years. The announcement for the film was made on Monday evening, with fans predicting what it would be about for hours. Producer Naga Vamsi had also dropped hints on Sunday, leading to the announcement.

Jr NTR announces film with Trivikram Srinivas

Trivikram Srinivas and Jr NTR reunite after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

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On Monday, Jr NTR took to his social media to officially announce the much-anticipated project. He wrote, “The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram.” The announcement poster shows a trishul with a DNA-shaped cloud enveloping it. A battlefield can be seen in the background. The text on it reads: “One spear, one purpose, one divine reckoning.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vamsi had teased the announcement hours ahead, writing, “Finally. My most awaited day is tomorrow," with a peacock emoji. On Monday, he wrote, “The time has come to unleash the unparalleled power of Trivikram Srinivas’ pen to the world on the grandest canvas of his career, a canvas without boundaries, without limitations. His most ambitious vision begins unfolding in just a few hours.” Making the announcement, he wrote, “Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe.” Fans guess film is based on Lord Muruga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vamsi had teased the announcement hours ahead, writing, “Finally. My most awaited day is tomorrow," with a peacock emoji. On Monday, he wrote, “The time has come to unleash the unparalleled power of Trivikram Srinivas’ pen to the world on the grandest canvas of his career, a canvas without boundaries, without limitations. His most ambitious vision begins unfolding in just a few hours.” Making the announcement, he wrote, “Born in the North. Forged in the Heartland. Worshipped in the South. Now... A tale destined to belong to the universe.” Fans guess film is based on Lord Muruga {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Based on what the actor and producer posted, fans guessed that the film would be about Kartikeya, also known as Lord Muruga, the God of war, victory, and wisdom. “NTR as kumara swamy,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “MURUGAAAAAAA.” Much like Vamsi hinted, numerous others also commented with peacock emojis as the God is often accompanied by a peacock and his weapon of choice is a spear. One even wrote, “DNA logo undi ante, from new age to godage aa (There's a DNA logo, so the film will go from new age to God age?)” Jr NTR’s previous film with Trivikram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on what the actor and producer posted, fans guessed that the film would be about Kartikeya, also known as Lord Muruga, the God of war, victory, and wisdom. “NTR as kumara swamy,” commented one fan. Another wrote, “MURUGAAAAAAA.” Much like Vamsi hinted, numerous others also commented with peacock emojis as the God is often accompanied by a peacock and his weapon of choice is a spear. One even wrote, “DNA logo undi ante, from new age to godage aa (There's a DNA logo, so the film will go from new age to God age?)” Jr NTR’s previous film with Trivikram {{/usCountry}}

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In 2018, Jr NTR and Trivikram worked together for the first time in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra and Eesha Rebba. The film earned around ₹190 crore worldwide and was a hit. It told the story of a man who returns to his village from London and struggles to find a way to put an end to a violent, generational blood feud after his father’s death.

Other work

After Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Jr NTR starred in RRR (2022), Devara: Part 1 (2024) and even debuted in Bollywood with War 2 (2025). SS Rajamouli’s RRR was a massive success, grossing more than ₹1200 crore worldwide. Koratala Siva’s Devara received lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹428 crore worldwide. Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead, brought in only ₹364.35 crore worldwide.

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Apart from this film, Jr NTR also has a film with Prashanth Neel lined up. Titled Dragon, the film sees him play a character named Luger. The film’s first glimpse showed him as an assassin, but fans have wondered if he plays an undercover operative. Dragon is set in 1967 and deals with the international opium trade. The actor underwent a massive makeover for the film, looking much leaner and sporting a long beard. The film, which also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana, is expected to be released in theatres on June 11, 2027.

As for Trivikram, he last directed Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram (2024). He is currently working on Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 with Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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