Jr NTR scolds security team for misbehaving with fans during birthday gathering outside his residence in Hyderabad
On May 20, Jr NTR stepped out to greet the cheering crowd and waved warmly at fans on his 43rd birthday.
As Jr NTR celebrated his 43rd birthday on May 20, the superstar delighted fans with a special midnight appearance outside his Hyderabad residence, where hundreds had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of him. A new video from the celebrations has now surfaced online, showing Jr NTR seemingly pulling up his security personnel over their rude behaviour towards fans during the gathering.
Jr NTR gets upset with his security team
The atmosphere outside Jr NTR’s Hyderabad residence was electric on May 20 as hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate the superstar’s 43rd birthday. Hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor, supporters waited outside his home late into the night, and Jr NTR did not disappoint.
The actor stepped out to greet the cheering crowd and waved warmly at fans. The actor stepped out to greet fans from behind a steel barricade, surrounded by his security team. He was spotted wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Several videos of Jr NTR greeting fans outside his residence have since surfaced on social media. One video that has particularly caught fans’ attention shows Jr NTR seemingly losing his cool at members of his security team.
In the video, Jr NTR appears visibly upset as he seemingly reprimands one of his security personnel for behaving rudely with fans.{{/usCountry}}
In the video, Jr NTR appears visibly upset as he seemingly reprimands one of his security personnel for behaving rudely with fans.{{/usCountry}}
At one point in the video, as some fans tried to move closer to Jr NTR, his security team stepped in to stop them, prompting the actor to express his displeasure at the personnel. “All this chaos happened because of you," the actor is heard saying in the video.{{/usCountry}}
At one point in the video, as some fans tried to move closer to Jr NTR, his security team stepped in to stop them, prompting the actor to express his displeasure at the personnel. “All this chaos happened because of you," the actor is heard saying in the video.{{/usCountry}}
First look at Dragon out{{/usCountry}}
First look at Dragon out{{/usCountry}}
Meanwhile, the first look of Jr NTR’s next film Dragon, with KGF-fame director Prashanth Neel, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday night.
The film, which was till now being referred to as NTR-Neel, is called Dragon. The first look features NTR in an action-packed avatar. In the film, Jr NTR takes on the role of a ruthless killer navigating a brutal world of villains fighting for control over the opium trade. One striking moment from the glimpse shows the actor standing atop a mountain of dead bodies. With guns blazing, NTR is seen taking down enemies single-handedly in a gritty landscape that evokes memories of the coal fields of Salaar and the gold mines of KGF.
Apart from NTR, the film also stars Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, and Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, among others. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027. It is set to release in 5 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.