Jr NTR thanks home minister Amit Shah for calling him 'gem of Telugu cinema' as they meet in Hyderabad. See pics

Actor Jr NTR was called 'gem of our Telugu cinema' by union home minister Amit Shah after they recently met in Hyderabad. Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday night, the home minister shared a bunch of pictures with the actor. (Also Read | How films like RRR, Gorkha mark the return of ‘loud’ patriotism in Indian cinema)

In the first picture, they shook hands while in the next both of them held a bouquet and smiled looking at the camera. The duo sat with each other and also had a conversation in the other photos. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Amit Shah captioned the post, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor. Resharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words."

Jr NTR was last seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Jr NTR and Ram Charan played lead roles in the film. The film collected over ₹1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn also starred in the blockbuster.

Earlier this year, Jr NTR told Film Companion about the success of RRR, “It wasn't easy shooting for RRR, and the long wait for the release made it even more frustrating. We went through hell as it was very demanding for us as actors. But our efforts have paid off as the film is being celebrated everywhere and the country is loving it.”

A few months ago, he also spoke about RRR's sequel. During a special event to celebrate RRR's success, Jr NTR had said, "I'm pretty sure that if he (Rajamouli) doesn't make (a sequel), you're going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don't know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully, it becomes true. He should make RRR 2."

