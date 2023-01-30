Jr NTR visits Taraka Ratna at hospital, says he's ‘stable but critical’

RRR star Jr NTR paid a visit to his cousin and actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. On Friday, Taraka Ratna had collapsed during a political foot march in Kuppam. The Telugu actor was admitted to a Bangalore Hospital and is currently in a coma. On Saturday, The Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru, issued a statement to provide a health update on Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna. (Also read: Jr NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna in 'critical state on maximal support', says Bengaluru hospital in statement)

Speaking to reporters, Jr NTR shared details about the actor's health update and said that he is responding and getting good treatment. "He’s fighting and responding to the medical treatment. Apart from his own will power, he has our grandfather’s blessings and prayers of all his well-wishers. He’s stable but critical. He’s not on ECMO.” Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was there with Jr NTR to accompany him. Apart from Jr NTR, actors Kalyan Ram, Shivarajkumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna also visited the hospital.

Earlier the hospital had issued a statement about the actor which read: "Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27th January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. We were requested to transfer him to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru when a team of doctors from NH travelled to Kuppam to evaluate his condition."

On Friday, Taraka's uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna had said that he suffered a massive heart attack and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was taking part in the political rally for former chief minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. Taraka made his acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He was last seen in 9 Hours, Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series.

