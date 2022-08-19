Kajal Aggarwal showers love on her son as he turns four months old, fans call them cute

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture featuring her son Neil on Instagram. The photo marks his baby boy turning four months old on the occasion of Janmashtami. Sharing the photo, Kajal wished Neil, on completing his four months. In the photo, she is seen showering love and kisses on her son. She wore a white shirt with green pants. Neil wore a white top and blue pants. Kajal is seen looking at her kid with so much love and compassion on his special day while the child is resting on her lap. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek at son Neil's face in new pic as she thanks everyone for ‘best birthday ever’. See pic)

She captioned the picture, “Happy 4 months to the love of my life #NeilKitchlu and happy Krishna Janmashtami to all !” She used the hashtags #krishnajanmashtami #happybirthdayshrikrishna on her post. One of her fans commented, “Best picture on the internet today. #A little Krishna in my feed this Janmashtami.” Another fan wrote, “so cute.” Other fans wrote, “I have heard about seven wonders of the world and the eighth just showed up.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on her picture.

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed Neil in April. On Tuesday, she shared a family picture, wishing Gautam on his birthday. In June, on her 37th birthday, Kajal shared a photo with Neil in which she is seen posing with him as she tries to plant a kiss on him.

Kajal and Gautam were friends for seven years and were in a relationship for three years before they got married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The wedding was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

She has worked in films in multiple languages. She was last seen in the Telugu film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. The action drama was released on April 29. Also she's going to resume shoot for Indian 2 from September 13.

