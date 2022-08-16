Kajal Aggarwal wishes husband Gautam Kitchlu on birthday, shares first family pic with their son Neil. See pic

Kajal Aggarwal shared a photo featuring her husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil on Instagram. The photo marks their first family picture on Instagram. Sharing the photo, Kajal wished Gautam on his birthday. Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal gives a peek at son Neil's face in new pic as she thanks everyone for ‘best birthday ever’. See pic

Sharing the photo, Kajal wrote, “Happiest birthday to the best papa in the whole world. We love you! @kitchlug." In the picture, Gautam Kitchlu is looking at Neil, while Kajal is giving Gautam a peck on his cheek.

Kajal Aggarwal shares a photo with husband Gautam Kitchlu and son Neil.

Costume designer Neerajaa Kona wrote, “Look at his hair. Ok birthday boy also has nice hair." One fan wrote, “This is such a happy picture.” Another one said, “Aww Kajal, you have a beautiful family.”

In June, on her 37th birthday, Kajal shared a photo with Neil in which she is seen posing with him as she tries to plant a kiss on him. Sharing the mother-son moment, the actor called it her best birthday and wrote in the caption, “19.06.22#myprecious#munchkinbabyK#bestbirthdayeverwith my little bubs. Thank you so much for all the love, warmth and heartfelt wishes!”

Kajal Aggarwal's picture with son Neil on Instagram.

Kajal and Gautam were friends for seven years and were in a relationship for three years before they got married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The wedding was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

In January this year, they announced that they are expecting their first child, Sharing a picture of Kajal smiling at the camera, Gautam wrote, “Here’s looking at you 2022,” and added a pregnant woman emoticon.

Kajal has worked in films in multiple languages. She was last seen in the Telugu film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. The action drama was released on April 29.

