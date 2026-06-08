Kamal Haasan meant to star in film by oldest living active director in world when he was 20, it's releasing when he's 71

Tamil star Kamal Haasan was recently in Hyderabad, where he attended an event hosted in honour of the world’s oldest living and active filmmaker. This 94-year-old veteran beat Clint Eastwood’s record for directing Juror #2 (2024) at 93. Kamal spoke of how he learnt of an upcoming Telugu release when he was only 20, and the film is finally only releasing now, when he’s 71.

Kamal Haasan about 94-year-old veteran filmmaker

Kamal Haasan spoke about his association with a 94-year-old filmmaker.(AFP)

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Kamal was talking about Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, whose upcoming musical Sing Geetham is releasing on June 11. Talking about his long association with the filmmaker, Kamal said, “I think Mayabazar was released in Chennai on April 12, 1957. Now, on June 11, two months after…that’s how it’ll feel for him, I know. Nothing has changed, and cinema is with him till today. And that’s very rare.”

He revealed that he was only 21 when he first worked with Singeetham, stating, “I don’t know what’s the youngest in the group of the direction team. 24? I met him before that. I was 21 when I did all that these boys had done with him. I was inadvertently, willingly, his assistant director. It so happened that I’m also the producer of the film. But the main idea was to work with him.”

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{{^usCountry}} Kamal then revealed that he and Singeetham had decided on two films when they first met, but only one materialised. “Our first movie happened casually somewhere in Bombay. One day we must do a film, and we met after Filmfare awards at Taj Hotel. Then he told me two stories. One of them was called, at that time, Advaita. And we made that film,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamal then revealed that he and Singeetham had decided on two films when they first met, but only one materialised. “Our first movie happened casually somewhere in Bombay. One day we must do a film, and we met after Filmfare awards at Taj Hotel. Then he told me two stories. One of them was called, at that time, Advaita. And we made that film,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The other film was Sing Geetham, which took over four decades to finally see the light of day, said Kamal. “The other movie we kept talking about, we couldn’t make nearly 45 years ago. That is this movie. I was 20 when we were talking about it. Now I’m 71, and I see this movie. Some ideas are ageless. And that is why he’s like that, he’s full of ideas. And hence, age is just a number.” Sing Geetham, which was meant to star Kamal, now features Ahilya Bamroo, Ayaan K., and Shalini Kondepudi in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other film was Sing Geetham, which took over four decades to finally see the light of day, said Kamal. “The other movie we kept talking about, we couldn’t make nearly 45 years ago. That is this movie. I was 20 when we were talking about it. Now I’m 71, and I see this movie. Some ideas are ageless. And that is why he’s like that, he’s full of ideas. And hence, age is just a number.” Sing Geetham, which was meant to star Kamal, now features Ahilya Bamroo, Ayaan K., and Shalini Kondepudi in lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

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How Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is world’s oldest living active filmmaker

The world’s oldest filmmaker was Portuguese director Manoel de Oliveira, who directed at 104 and died at 105 in 2015. Clint Eastwood held the record for the oldest living and active filmmaker, having directed Juror #5 (2024) at 94. Now, Singeetham breaks that record with the Telugu film Sing Geetham, his 61st feature, at the age of 94. He will enjoy the record until Mel Brooks, now 99, releases his upcoming film, Spaceballs: The New One.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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