Kangana Ranaut hails Clint Eastwood for working at 95, calls him ‘yogi’: 'People like him make artists look so good'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised Clint Eastwood for making a film at 95 and also gave him the title of a ‘yogi’. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana shared a post by Viral Pop which talked about Clint Eastwood turning 95 and directing a new film. (Also Read | Clint Eastwood, 95, says ‘will work as long as I can’; opens up about Hollywood's good old days) Kangana Ranaut has nothing but praises for Clint Eastwood.

Kangana Ranaut hails Clint Eastwood

Re-posting it, Kangana talked about how people perceive the entertainment industry. The actor wrote, "Entertainment world is often perceived as frivolous and vain, it's not entirely untrue but people like Clint Eastwood make artists look so good, even at 95 every morning you have one single minded focus and that's where is my frame, then that is also yog, he is a yogi, happy birthday legend (smiling face emoji)."

What Clint recently said about directing a film at 95

Recently, Clint shared the details of his upcoming project and assured fans he won't be retiring anytime soon, as reported by the news agency ANI. He also criticised the ongoing trend of remakes, sequels and adaptations.

Speaking with Kurier, Clint shared that he is currently in pre-production for his next film. "There's no reason why a man can't get better with age. And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I'm not one of them," he had said.

He rose to international fame with his role as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone's Dollars Trilogy of spaghetti Westerns during the mid-1960s and as antihero cop Harry Callahan in the five Dirty Harry films throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

About Kangana's Hollywood debut

Meanwhile, Kangana will make her debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. She will star alongside Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film. The production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. The movie will be directed by Anurag Rudra.