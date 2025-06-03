Clint Eastwood, 95, says ‘will work as long as I can’; opens up about Hollywood's good old days
Clint says that he misses the old days, when people came up with fresh ideas instead of just making remakes and sequels.
Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood, 95, is still doing what he loves most: making movies. In a talk with an Austrian newspaper Kurier, Clint said he doesn’t like how Hollywood has changed. He misses the old days, when people came up with fresh ideas instead of just making remakes and sequels.
Eastwood said, “There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age.” He added, “And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them.”
He continued, “I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like Casablanca in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea,” he said. “We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home."
Clint also said he loves learning new things, and that’s what keeps him going. He concluded by saying, “As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year. And that's why I will work as long as I can still learn something, or until I'm truly senile."
Clint Eastwood’s movie career goes way back. He started in the 1950s, but it was the 1960s that made him a star — especially in Westerns. Remember The Good, the Bad and the Ugly? That was Clint. Dirty Harry? That was him too. And later, he surprised everyone by becoming a great director — winning Oscars for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.
