Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Clint Eastwood, 95, says ‘will work as long as I can’; opens up about Hollywood's good old days

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2025 03:30 AM IST

Clint says that he misses the old days, when people came up with fresh ideas instead of just making remakes and sequels.

Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood, 95, is still doing what he loves most: making movies. In a talk with an Austrian newspaper Kurier, Clint said he doesn’t like how Hollywood has changed. He misses the old days, when people came up with fresh ideas instead of just making remakes and sequels.

Clint Eastwood misses the old days, when people came up with fresh ideas instead of just making remakes and sequels.(REUTERS)
Clint Eastwood misses the old days, when people came up with fresh ideas instead of just making remakes and sequels.(REUTERS)

Eastwood said, “There’s no reason why a man can’t get better with age.” He added, “And I have much more experience today. Sure, there are directors who lose their touch at a certain age, but I’m not one of them.”

He continued, “I long for the good old days when screenwriters wrote movies like Casablanca in small bungalows on the studio lot. When everyone had a new idea,” he said. “We live in an era of remakes and franchises. I’ve shot sequels three times, but I haven’t been interested in that for a long while. My philosophy is: do something new or stay at home."

Clint also said he loves learning new things, and that’s what keeps him going. He concluded by saying, “As an actor, I was still under contract with a studio, was the old system, and thus forced to learn something new every year. And that's why I will work as long as I can still learn something, or until I'm truly senile."

Clint Eastwood’s movie career goes way back. He started in the 1950s, but it was the 1960s that made him a star — especially in Westerns. Remember The Good, the Bad and the Ugly? That was Clint. Dirty Harry? That was him too. And later, he surprised everyone by becoming a great director — winning Oscars for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

Also Read: Clint Eastwood at 95 on film-making: do something new, or stay home

Here is the list of Clint Eastwood's movies: 

  1. Play Misty for Me
  2. The Beguiled: The Storyteller
  3. Breezy
  4. High Plains Drifter
  5. The Eiger Sanction
  6. The Outlaw Josey Wales
  7. The Gauntlet
  8. Bronco Billy
  9. Firefox
  10. Honkytonk Man
  11. Sudden Impact
  12. Pale Rider
  13. Heartbreak Ridge
  14. Bird
  15. The Rookie
  16. White Hunter Black Heart
  17. Unforgiven
  18. A Perfect World
  19. The Bridges of Madison County
  20. Absolute Power
  21. Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil
  22. True Crime
  23. Space Cowboys
  24. Blood Work
  25. Mystic River
  26. Million Dollar Baby
  27. Flags of Our Fathers
  28. Letters from Iwo Jima
  29. Changeling
  30. Gran Torino
  31. Invictus
  32. Hereafter
  33. J. Edgar
  34. The Blues: Piano Blues
  35. Jersey Boys
  36. American Sniper
  37. Amazing Stories
  38. Eastwood Directs: The Untold Story
  39. Clint Eastwood: Director
  40. The Mule
  41. Richard Jewell
  42. Gorillaz: Clint Eastwood
  43. Changeling (duplicate)
  44. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
  45. Dirty Harry
  46. The Enforcer
  47. The 15:17 to Paris
  48. Sully
  49. Hang 'Em High
  50. Coogan's Bluff
  51. A Fistful of Dollars
  52. Ambush at Cimarron Pass
  53. Lafayette Escadrille
  54. Joe Kidd
  55. Coogan's Bluff (duplicate)
  56. Where Eagles Dare
  57. For a Few Dollars More
  58. Paint Your Wagon
  59. Kelly's Heroes
  60. The Beguiled
  61. Escape from Alcatraz
  62. Every Which Way But Loose
  63. Tightrope
  64. City Heat
  65. The Dead Pool
  66. Pink Cadillac
  67. In the Line of Fire
  68. Casper
  69. Kurosawa's Way
  70. Trouble with the Curve
  71. Two Mules for Sister Sara
  72. Away All Boats
  73. Star in the Dust
  74. Francis in the Navy
  75. Lady Godiva of Coventry
  76. Revenge of the Creature
  77. Tarantula
  78. Never Say Goodbye

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Clint Eastwood, 95, says ‘will work as long as I can’; opens up about Hollywood's good old days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On