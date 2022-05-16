KGF 2 box office collection: Yash's film enters 1200 crore club in its fifth week

KGF Chapter 2 released on April 14 and received an overwhelming response from the critics as well as the audience. The film has now earned ₹1200 crore nett. The film features Yash in the lead role and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Malavika Avinash. Also Read: KGF producer confirms KGF Chapter 3 shoot will begin this year, adds 'we are going to create a Marvel kind of universe'

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Monday, “#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office enters ₹1200 crore club." His tweet also revealed that the film earned ₹720.31 crore in its first week, ₹223.51 crore in its second week, ₹140.55 crore in the third week, ₹91.26 crore in its fourth week leading to ₹1200.76 crore total.

Period action drama KGF: Chapter 2, featuring Yash, collected ₹134 crore on its opening day in India. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.

Film's producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed last week that the shooting for the third film in the franchise will begin after October this year and then the new film will hit theatres in 2024. Vijay told Dainik Bhaskar, "Director Prashant Neel is currently busy with Salaar. Around 30-35% of the shooting is done. The next schedule is slated to begin next week. We hope to complete it by October-November this year. So, we plan to begin the shoot for KGF after October this year. We hope to release the film by 2024."

According to Hindustan Times review of the film, “Rocking Star Yash returns to screen as the raw and ruthless hero. He exudes machoism, makes bad look stylish. He isn’t your charming men types and doesn’t evoke sympathy even in the emotional scenes. He breathes life into his character and delivers his best. His lines, no matter how weird they sound, invite whistles and cheers and even in the most serious scenes, he triggers some laughter.”

